Donegal hotel pulls its €2 per night room offer after criticism

A POPULAR seaside hotel has dropped an offer selling rooms for less than €2 a night to allow people to eat and drink indoors.

The Beach Hotel in the Donegal holiday town of Downings posted the bargain rate on its Facebook page on Friday night.

But the hotel backtracked yesterday after getting flak on social media for the offer.

The move came the day after the Chief Medical Officers for Northern Ireland and the Republic pleaded with tourists not to go to Donegal due to the spike in cases there.

New restrictions placed on the county on Friday limit outdoor gatherings to 15 people and there are to be no indoors gatherings.

The Beach Hotel said it was adhering to Irish government guidelines with residents only allowed indoors and 15 non-residents allowed outside.

It added: "Why stay out in the cold? Spoil yourself, dine indoors, rent one of our rooms and avail of food and beverage service.

"Our rooms are currently available to rent for an allotted time - €2 per person sharing all weekend!

"Don't miss this one time only offer, when they're gone they're gone."

However yesterday it did a u-turn, explaining it was a way to recoup costs of ordering stock for bookings that had now been cancelled.

"Under the government guidelines hotels are not closed, this offer was aimed to local people in the area," it said on Facebook.

"No one will be using the rooms it is merely a method to allow people to become a resident for a maximum period of one hour 45 minutes so they can avail of our dining and beverage services.

"The government allows residents to be served inside and 15 non-residents outside. The hotel will be closed from Monday until further notice.

"This was merely a way to recoup our costs from stock ordered for the full house of residents that cancelled on Friday evening."

It added: "The usual controlled Covid-19 social distancing restrictions apply."