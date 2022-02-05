Donna Traynor discrimination case against BBC set to open on Thursday

Broadcaster’s tribunal listed for hearing

FORMER BBC Newsline presenter Donna Traynor will begin legal proceedings against her ex-employers in an industrial tribunal court this week.

The case of Donna Traynor vs the BBC and interim BBC Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth is listed this coming Thursday at 10am in Belfast, reportedly for alleged age discrimination, and follows the shock resignation of the highly respected journalist and broadcaster last year.

The 56-year-old, who dramatically quit her job at the corporation in November, began her broadcasting career at RTÉ and joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins before moving into television. She has been nominated twice for the Royal Television Society award for presenter of the year.

Donna Traynor on Give My Head Peace in December

Announcing her departure on Twitter, she said: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reason for leaving the organisation.”

Although no reason was given for the presenter’s sudden exit, the Belfast Telegraph reported that it came after she was told her duties would be changing.

Donna Traynor

It is thought the Lisburn-born journalist would no longer be the first-choice presenter for the flagship Newsline programme and would also have been required to work on Radio Ulster shows.

Ms Traynor made a surprise return in front of the cameras over the Christmas holidays, appearing in Give My Head Peace.

The veteran broadcaster appeared in ‘The Vanishing’ episode, playing an on-screen role particularly familiar to her — fronting a fictional live news interview.

Dealing with a plot centred on the disappearance of the Edward Carson statue in the Stormont estate, she is seen on screen interviewing various characters from the Hole in the Wall Gang, including Michael McDowell’s PSNI character Constable Billy and the fictional Sinn Fein MLA Dympna, played by Alexandra Ford.

Her shock resignation after nearly 33 years followed on from other popular and established figures, such as Jackie Fullerton and Sean Coyle, being moved to “other duties” in recent years.

Just over a decade ago, Miriam O’Reilly, who was 53 at the time, won her case for age discrimination against the BBC after she was dropped from the Countryfile rural affairs show.

She took the broadcaster to an employment tribunal, which upheld her claims of ageism and victimisation. Ms O’Reilly claimed she was hounded out of the BBC after being unfairly blamed for newspaper stories criticising the corporation for dropping middle-aged female presenters.