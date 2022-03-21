‘Don’t criminalise teens over sex pics’, MLAs told

Department Of Justice official said youths sending images to shock or annoy don’t belong on register.

Teenagers who send explicit pictures on phones should not end up on the Sex Offenders Register, MLAs have been told.

A Department Of Justice official said sending images to shock or annoy should not necessarily lead to criminalisation.

“Picking up youngsters or people who foolishly do stupid things is not what the Sex Offenders Register is for,’’ added Brian Grzymek.

At present, over-18s who send unwanted sexual images are prosecuted and, if convicted, may be placed on the register. The issue was raised at a meeting of the Justice Committee.

“Essentially, if someone sends a sexually explicit image, the offence is the same regardless of motivation?’’ asked Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis.

Mr Grzymek replied: “We know youngsters send explicit pictures to people to annoy them or to put them in an embarrassing situation. That’s not a sexual offence. It’s a bloody stupid offence — excuse my French — but it’s not sexual.

“It’s about making sure that we do not over-criminalise. Often, young or foolish people think that it’s funny to humiliate someone who has annoyed them or whatever.

“Sadly, those sorts of images are all too available on the internet. Youngsters can pull images up and airdrop them to all those around them for effect, recognising it will cause alarm or distress while essentially being indifferent to that.

“That is an offence, and it is absolutely right that we prosecute those people, but at the same time it may be an offence of youth and stupidity.

“I am not sure whether putting them on the Sex Offenders Register will do the community any good. It will not do them or their families any good.”

Ms Ennis replied: “If the rationale is about maintaining the integrity of the Sex Offenders Register, which maybe is a bit of an oxymoron, I can accept and understand that.”

According to the PSNI, it may be more appropriate to speak to social services when sexually explicit images are sent between children.

It is an offence for young people under 18 to take explicit images of themselves, “though the matter will be dealt with sensitively and considering the circumstances”, the force said.