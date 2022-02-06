Don’t let Caoimhe’s death be in vain, says Morgan family as fundraising walk launched in memory of murdered Belfast mum

Family of murdered mum urges victims to speak out

THE brother of murdered mother Caoimhe Morgan said he did not want her death to be in vain as he launched a fundraising walk in her memory.

Philip Morgan spoke movingly about his sister, whose lifeless body was found in her north Belfast home with her three-year-old son by her side, patting her on the shoulders.

Her partner, builder Taylor McIlvenna, has admitted attacking Caoimhe in a rage over an alleged affair but has denied murdering her.

The walkers get ready to climb Cave Hill in memory of Caoimhe Morgan

Mr Morgan organised yesterday’s event to raise money for domestic violence charities in the wake of his 30-year-old sister’s killing in December.

More than 100 family members and friends were joined by politicians and charity chiefs on the climb of Cave Hill.

Speaking to Sunday Life before the walk began, Philip said he hoped the event would make people more aware of the consequences of domestic violence, especially when victims go through it in silence.

“We want people suffering from domestic violence to reach out and get help — and it’s not just women, but men and children too,” he said.

“So, we are raising money for the Men’s Advisory Project NI, the NSPCC as well as Women’s Aid.”

Philip also paid tribute to his sister, who was found dead at her home on December 18.

“We have four sisters and I am the only boy, so obviously we were quite close. It has been hard,” he said.

Philip Morgan leading the memorial walk

“We have just been trying to focus on doing some good and we don’t want her death to be in vain.

“The community has been amazing. There have been a lot of donations and raffles on Facebook. Everybody has been unreal.

“It’s definitely comforting. It gives us comfort that the community is helping out. It’s still very fresh and still feels like a shock to all of us.”

Details of Caoimhe’s death in her Harcourt Drive home emerged in court last week as McIlvenna was refused bail.

Philip Morgan with Kelly Andrews from Women's Aid

The 30-year-old, who is from Belfast but has an address at Ballywalter, Co Down, denies a charge of murder.

He claims he “lost the head” and hit her over a purported affair but insists no life-threatening injuries were inflicted, a judge was told.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Morgan’s mother found her lying on a bedroom floor, partially clothed, unresponsive and not breathing.

Police and paramedics called to the scene were unable to detect any signs of life.

“The victim appeared to have sustained injuries to the front and rear of her head, and had been bleeding heavily from the nose,” an investigating detective said.

Her mother told officers she went to the house that morning amid concerns for her daughter’s safety. Ms Morgan’s three-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, were present when she arrived at the unlocked property.

“The victim’s son was beside her, patting her on the shoulder,” the detective added.

North Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon took part in the walk, alongside her party colleague and South Belfast MP Claire Hanna.

Mrs Mallon said: “It’s really important that we came out today to support Caoimhe Morgan’s family and to remember her but also to raise awareness of domestic abuse. It is still a taboo subject.

“The truth is women don’t feel safe in our society. We are subject to abuse and still objectified by many men.

“I am delighted to see so many people out here to send a very strong message that domestic abuse is a problem in our society and we absolutely have to deal with it.”

Mrs Hanna told Sunday Life: “I wanted to show support to this family and all the families involved in the stories of violence against women.

“It’s [about] keeping it alive in the public conversation. The fact is that we have to tackle it not just through legislation but through understanding and awareness and behavioural change.”

Also making the trek was Kelly Andrews, the chief executive of Women’s Aid for the Belfast and Lisburn area.

Ms Andrews said: “I am delighted to show my support today for Philip and his family as they remember Caoimhe and her terrible murder.

“Caoimhe is one of 12 women who have been murdered since the pandemic began, and it’s all the more poignant when you consider what is going on at Stormont at the moment.

“If you look at the whole of the UK and Ireland, everywhere else except Northern Ireland has better protections for women.

“I think it’s really important to get the message across that we need more protections in place, but it’s about a wider conversation in society.

“Clearly, we have a problem with violence against women and girls.

“I know we have a commitment from the Executive for a strategy, but we need funding to make that happen.

“It’s not just a women’s issue, it’s also a men’s issue.

“We need men to get on board and call out misogynistic behaviour.”