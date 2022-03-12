Don’t let us go back to the bad days, says terminally ill Charlie Bird

Charlie Bird speaks to journalists at the launch Reporting the Troubles 2

Bertie Ahern, Charlie Bird, Ivan Little and Deric Henderson at the launch of Reporting the Troubles 2

TERMINALLY ill ex-RTE journalist Charlie Bird has told an audience in Belfast his dying wish is to see lasting peace in Ireland.

The 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in October last year, made the comments as he helped launch Reporting the Troubles 2.

Mr Bird, whose speech has been badly affected by his illness, used voice technology to communicate his words.

He also took the opportunity to praise reporters and TV crews risking their lives in Ukraine.

Mr Bird, who travelled to Belfast with his wife Claire and dog Tiger, said the peace process and Good Friday Agreement were vitally important.

He added: “I pray and hope that all those people who lost their lives during the Troubles will not have died in vain.

“It is my death wish for both communities that the peace process continues to go from strength to strength. I don’t particularly like this expression, but please let us never go back to the bad old days.”

Mr Bird also paid tribute to “the journalists, photographers and camera crews who put themselves in harm’s way” to report on violence at home, singling out Martin O’Hagan, who was murdered by the LVF, and Lyra McKee, who was killed by dissidents in Derry.

The journalist’s piece for Reporting the Troubles 2, which was written before he was diagnosed with MND, recalls the “spine-tingling moment” when the Queen bowed her head after laying a wreath to dead republicans in her visit to Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance in 2011.

“That will be with me until I die,” said Mr Bird.

He added that what made the gesture so remarkable for him was that 17 years ago, just feet from where he had been standing with the monarch, an IRA contact had given him a piece of paper announcing a ceasefire.

Finishing his address without the aid of his cloned voice technology, Mr Bird passionately repeated his wish to see a lasting peace.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who was also at the launch, paid tribute to the veteran journalist for facing his diagnosis with courage.

He also wished him well with his plan to climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo next month to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Association and the counselling charity Pieta House.