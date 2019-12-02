Dopey ex-Newry goalie faked his own kidnapping and got just £150 from sister

THIS is the ex-goalie who made a ham-fisted attempt to swindle £10,000 from his family by claiming he had been kidnapped.

Dopey Kieran Gordon caused panic among his relatives but ended up getting just £150 from his sister in his failed abduction scam.

The former keeper for Newry City AFC and Loughinisland GAA club was sentenced last week on a single charge of fraud by false representation following the incident in January.

On Thursday a prosecution lawyer told Downpatrick Magistrates Court that the 30-year-old called his mother and told her he had been kidnapped and needed £10,000 to secure his release.

His mother apparently spoke to one of the kidnappers who said her son would be okay as long as she came up with the money.

But she didn't have access to such a large sum and began contacting family members in a bid to try and raise the bogus ransom demand.

The court was told that Gordon later called his sister and asked how much money she had available.

She said she had £900 in her account but that was from her student loan and had to last until the end of the month.

Gordon said he would come and collect the money but she told him not to as she didn't want anybody around the house. He then sent a photograph of his jeans covered in dirt.

His sister later sent him £150 by electronic bank transfer.

Kieran Gordon when he played for Newry City football club.

The court was told that police then found the Downpatrick man sitting alone in his car a little under two hours after the charade had begun.

Gordon later sent a text message to his sister stating "made it up, got lifted, not going to argue with you".

His solicitor told the court Gordon was in a "serious amount" of debt at the time linked to a drug problem and mental health issues.

He described him as "very dedicated and hard working who would work every hour of the day" but he had "lost the run of himself".

The lawyer said he addressed his addiction on his own and had been clean from substances for nine months.

Sentencing Gordon, District Judge Amanda Brady described the matter as "all very strange" but that it was "worse as you did it to your own sister".

Judge Brady ordered Gordon to complete 100 hours community service and 12 months on probation as well as paying back the £150 to his sister.

Gordon signed for Newry City in January 2017, saying at the time he was "delighted", adding: "I am fully aware of the pressure that comes with playing for a big club like Newry and it is a challenge that I'm really looking forward to."

But he left not long after joining the club.