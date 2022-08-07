Doting dad and daughter out to put NI in record books with fitness challenge

Down’s syndrome no barrier to little Aria (4)

A doting dad is hoping to get thousands of people to help him smash a world record in honour of his youngest daughter, who has Down’s syndrome.

Fitness instructor Jason Gillard wants to put Northern Ireland and four-year-old Aria in the record books for taking part in the biggest outdoor circuit training class ever, at Stormont Pavilion in Belfast on August 21.

The current holder is an Australian called Guy Leech, who along with the country’s Woolworths chain roped 2,061 people into his successful record attempt.

Jason has been working to get gyms and sports clubs involved and is confident of knocking Guy off the top spot.

He said: “I want to do this for Aria, to raise funds for Mencap and to get Northern Ireland into the record books.

“It will be the biggest festival of exercise for fitness that has ever been seen in Northern Ireland and will hopefully bring people from all parts of the community together.

“It is for all abilities and all ages and we are encouraging people to bring their children.

“Aria and my other three girls will also be there. We have Q Radio hosting on the day and it will be a unique chance for people to train with 15 of Northern Ireland’s top instructors.”

Jason, who runs the boot camp company Mercury Fitness NI, was inspired to take on the challenge by Mencap and his daughter.

Aria has three older sisters, Tiegan (19), Ellie (9) and Sophia (6), and is soon to follow in their footsteps by starting nursery at Braniel Primary School.

She had been attending a nursery operated by Mencap twice a week, and Jason (41) and his wife Cecily (41), who manages Dundonald Ice Bowl, were blown away by the help she got there.

The proud dad explained: “Since Aria started nursery at Mencap, the improvement in her has been great.

“I just wanted to do something for Mencap to highlight what they do and to support them.

“I first thought about the world record in January of this year. I decided it couldn’t be done, but I kept thinking about it.

“Then in March I thought, ‘Why not give it a go and hopefully also put Northern Ireland on the map?’”

Jason and Cecily had no idea Aria had Down syndrome until she was born.

He admitted that the first few months of her life were a whirlwind as he and his wife attempted to understand how the condition would affect her life — and what changes they needed to make.

Jason said: “I’m ex-Army. I have been shot at and caught up in explosions, but I have never been more scared than in that first hour after Aria was born. We were not prepared for it at all.

“Aria is a delightful, happy child. She has her tantrums, says no and misbehaves just like any other four-year-old, but she is happy and full of mischief.

“She will be there on the day with my other daughters, which is why we are encouraging people to bring their children and show that people of all ages and abilities can take part.”

Jason has personally called at gyms and sports clubs to encourage them to take on the challenge.

Signing up costs just £12 for adults and £8 for children. After costs, Jason hopes to raise approximately £8,000 for Mencap.

He is also offering a fitness package prize worth £3,000 that will be awarded to the club that brings the most people to the record attempt.

Jason said: “I think £12 is a bargain as people will be getting an hour-and-a-half of training from 15 instructors.

“I know a lot of people have said they will be taking part, but I really need them to start signing up now so that we can get an idea of numbers.

“We also will have a raffle on the day and a number of stalls. We hope the atmosphere will be one of fun and enjoyment as well as giving people a chance to break a world record.”

If you would like to support Jason and become part of the bid to break the record, sign up at www.mercuryfitnessni.co.uk