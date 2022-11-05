Down Royal Ladies Day: Shileen romps home in the fashion stakes – in pictures

Purple reigns for Lurgan winner of best dressed award at Down Royal Ladies Day

Nicole Adam and Deirbhla Kelly at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Laura Eagleson in sparkly dress and stole at Down Royal on Saturday: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Sophie Liddell and Noor Jaber at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Chloe Shanks, Brooke Dempsey, Ciara McClay and Stephanie Allen at the Down Royal on Saturday: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Halle Heggarty and Alisha Rowan enjoyed the racing at Down Royal: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Race-goers take a selfie during Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Race-goers at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal yesterday: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

A Lurgan fashionista was the first past the post in the annual best dressed competition at Down Royal Ladies Day on Saturday.

Shileen McConville was crowned Best Dressed Lady by judges Brendan McDowell of BPerfect Cosmetics, Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney, and Victoria Withers, managing director of ACA Models.

Shileen, who previously won the best dressed award at Down Royal in 2018, took home a prize package worth more than £3,000 including an unforgettable luxury five-star trip to Paris along with £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products.

She wasn’t the only female to finish first on Saturday as Grand National and Gold Cup winning jockey Rachel Blackmore won the fourth race on board Henry de Bromhead’s 7/2 runner Envoi Allen.

Shileen McConville

Amid 20 other fabulous fashionistas, Shileen stunned the judging panel with an outfit that showcased both style and originality.

Her purple-themed ensemble comprised a mix of designer and high street, including a stunning Cherobina dress, Grainne Maher leather headpiece, teamed with Lou Lou Sparkle bag and earrings and Top Shop shoes.

Shileen is pictured with judges, Rebecca McKinney (Cool FM Breakfast Show host), Brendan McDowell (Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics) and Victoria Withers (Owner of ACA Models). Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

After her triumph, Shileen said: “I am thrilled to be crowned the Best Dressed Lady at this year’s Ladbrokes Festival of Racing. I have a huge passion for fashion and winning the Best Dressed Lady competition is such a privilege.

“The spectacle of fashion on display today was amazing and I’m honoured to have even been considered amongst all these stunning ladies.”

Mr McDowell said: “As one of Ireland’s most creative, innovative and unique beauty brands, we are delighted to be title sponsor of Ladies Day and the Best Dressed Lady competition. I have been truly blown away by the style we’ve witnessed at Down Royal.

Raymond and Gillian Gilbyrne pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

John and Carol lewis pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Kathryn Robinson and Stephen Davison pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.bPhoto by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Lisa Murtagh, Amanda McVerry, Tim O Brien , Joanne Cunningham pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Claire Ireland, Lisa bailie, Kerri McNeil, Fainche Evans, Karen Matthews pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

“The ladies have all stepped up to the style stakes, making our decision as judges extremely difficult.

“Shileen is an extremely deserving winner, and I am so pleased to crown her this year’s Best Dressed Lady.”

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal, added: “The spectacle of Ladies Day added an extra level of colour, glamour and excitement to an already prestigious day of horse racing, and we are thrilled Shileen has been chosen winner.”