Downfall of a UDA godfather: 50 years on, who killed Tommy Herron remains a mystery

Disgruntled gang members and security services all in frame over murder of leading loyalist

Dee Stitt unveils a new mural for Herron in Bangor in 2019

The scene near Drumbo after Tommy Herron's body was found

This week will see the 50th anniversary of the unsolved murder of one of the most senior paramilitaries to be killed in the Troubles.

Tommy Herron was found shot dead in a ditch outside Drumbo, near Lisburn, on September 16, 1973, by a group of children who happened to be walking by.

The so-called UDA “vice chairman”, in reality second-in-command of the terror gang and its East Belfast “brigadier”, was 36 years old when he was killed by a single bullet to the head.

Searches get underway for the missing UDA leader

Who pulled the trigger and why have been the topic of much speculation for half a century.

Some insist it was disgruntled members of the UDA who decided to take out one of their most senior commanders in a row over racketeering money.

Others claim blame lies at the foot of the security services who wanted Herron permanently removed from the new emerging political landscape of Troubles-era Northern Ireland.

At the time of his death the charismatic father-of-five was the most prominent UDA figure, delivering public statements and giving interviews on behalf of the gang, which at the time boasted thousands of members in Belfast.

The UDA was then a legal organisation — it wasn’t outlawed until 1992 — and massed ranks of its members brazenly marched through the streets of the city at will.

Herron's mural in Bangor's Kilcooley estate

Herron even once unsuccessfully stood for election as a candidate of the Vanguard Progressive Unionist Party in East Belfast in the 1973 Assembly election, getting 2,480 votes.

He had risen to the top of the organisation after giving up a £50 per week job running a petrol station in Finaghy to be paid £20 a week as a UDA full-timer — the only such member to receive a salary at the time.

Herron was married to Hilary who he wed when she was just 16 years old and who denied ever knowing anything about her husband’s involvement in directing sectarian murders or running criminal rackets.

Signs that the writing was on the wall for Herron came three months before his death when Hilary was forced to watch as her only brother, 18-year-old Michael Wilson, was shot dead by a gang of gunmen as he slept in their home on Ravenswood Crescent in the Braniel estate.

Herron's grave in Roselawn cemetery

One justification put about at the time was Wilson was leaking information to the Official IRA.

But it’s believed the gunmen were actually after Herron while Hilary escaped with a bad beating after she tried to stop the fleeing killers.

On the morning of September 14, 1973, Herron got a message to go to UDA headquarters on the Newtownards Road.

Hilary recalled in a 1990 Sunday Life interview the UDA had phoned their house several times looking for her husband, telling her “someone wanted to speak to him”.

Herron was last seen alive outside the UDA office on the lower Newtownards Road where he got into a van which then sped off down Hornby Street.

One former associate of Herron’s claimed the person he met there and went away with was a woman who was well known to Herron and the UDA.

Ian Paisley speaking at Tommy Herron's funeral

A widespread search was launched for the leading loyalist with UDA men combing the back streets of Belfast and checking abandoned or bombed-out buildings for their missing chief.

When his body was eventually found, Herron’s legally held and loaded 9mm Star personal protection pistol was still in his shoulder holster.

An address book with names of other paramilitary figures, £200 in cash and a packet of Park Drive cigarettes — with 19 left — were also discovered in his pockets.

According to the autopsy report there was no blackening of the skin around the bullet’s entrance wound and though fragments of lead were recovered from his skull, the type of weapon used could not be determined.

Giving evidence at Herron’s inquest in December 1973, an RUC detective inspector said there were no signs of a struggle and his own gun showed no signs of being fired.

A friend of Herron’s told the hearing in Lisburn: “The last time I saw him was about 12.20pm outside the UDA headquarters.

“He gave me the keys of his car and told me to move it if the police came along. He said he was going for a message and would be back shortly.”

The man insisted it would be “almost impossible” for Herron to be abducted on the Newtownards Road given how well known he was.

After deliberating for five minutes the jury returned an open verdict, with coroner JW Russell stating: “We cannot hide the fact that he played a part in the affairs of Northern Ireland, which were acceptable to some and quite unacceptable to others.

“But at this time I think of Mrs Herron and her children left without a father.”

His funeral saw an estimated 25,000 people line the streets of the Braniel estate, and the late DUP leader Rev Ian Paisley described his death as “diabolical and dastardly” in a 10-minute oration.

Tommy Herron

In the years since, Hilary Herron has gone on record to say she believes her husband was killed by the security services.

“Tommy Herron was set up and shot by undercover soldiers,” she previously told this newspaper.

“Occasionally Tommy would have said it would either be republicans or the SAS who would kill him.

“I believe it was the intelligence services who got him in the end.

“I know now the IRA was not involved in his death. They never claimed it and they would have had nothing to gain from shooting Tommy.

“Besides, the evidence shows it wasn’t their type of operation.”

Dee Stitt unveils a new mural for Herron in Bangor in 2019

That view is directly opposed to that of the PSNI’s Historical Enquiries Team which concluded in a 2010 report he was probably killed by his own side.

“Tommy Herron was in all likelihood abducted by members of the UDA on Friday, September 14, 1973, driven to Glen Road, Lisburn, and shot dead in a vehicle. His body was dumped in a ditch and later discovered by children,” it stated.

“Tommy was a leading member of the UDA and a casualty of the rivalries and internal disputes among various factions trying to gain control of the organisation in 1973.”

Tommy Herron's funeral cortege

Herron had clashed with other figures at the top of the organisation such as Harding Smith over his involvement in racketeering, with allegations he was pocketing cash meant for loyalist prisoners.

Despite such rumours, Herron is still revered in certain UDA circles with a new mural in Bangor’s Kilcooley estate unveiled by former North Down UDA leader Dee Stitt in 2019.

But in the 50 years since his killing, nobody has claimed responsibility for his murder or definitively proved why he was taken to meet the same fate as scores of UDA victims before and since.