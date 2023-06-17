Dozens more could be charged alongside loyalist bandsman over parade

Kris McGrath (36) is facing two charges in relation to the parade.

UP to 29 people could be charged alongside a loyalist bandsman accused of having items in support of the outlawed UDA, a court has been told.

While prosecutions arising from the band parade on September 25, 2021, could be in the pipeline, there has been no decision yet by the Public Prosecution Service.

Kris McGrath, from Blackthorn Court in Coleraine, is facing two charges.

The 36-year-old is accused of wearing clothing or having items that would “arouse a reasonable suspicion that he was a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation”.

The prosecution has yet to fully open its case against McGrath, but his legal team previously claimed that given he is the only person so far charged, he’s “either being used as a guinea pig or a scapegoat in a test prosecution”.

In court in Ballymena on Friday, a judge scheduled a review for August 11 and a contest in the case for a few weeks after that.