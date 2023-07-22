Drag show axes Belfast gig over “misinformation”

A drag performance with “strong sexual content” that under 18s could attend accompanied by an adult has been cancelled.

Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody was due to take place this evening at the MAC theatre in Belfast.

The show, by Australian troupe The Hairy Godmothers, was described on the venue’s website as containing “strong sexual references, strong infrequent coarse language, strobe effects”.

“Patrons under 18 are welcome with adult supervision if both parties are aware of the strong sexual content.”

The decision had attracted criticism and a complaint to Belfast City Council which decided not to take any action, stating theatres are not required by law to put any age limit on attendance for theatrical performances.

But an announcement posted on the MAC’s website on Friday night said: “The team behind Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody are deeply saddened to announce that our Belfast show at the MAC will not be going ahead this weekend. This decision is not one we take lightly.

“Unfortunately recent events on social media have spread misinformation about the position regarding children attending the show.

“We are all too aware of the small but vocal minority who use sensationalist media to misrepresent members of the LGBTQIA+ community, in particular our fellow drag artists.

“We stand with our fellow artists in a united front against any association of drag with exposure of children to sexual content.

“We would like to thank those who have supported us, and we hope to be able to perform for you at another time. A huge thank you to the MAC for their ongoing and unwavering support.”

The notice added that those who had purchased tickets would be contacted directly regarding refunds.

Reacting to the news, Alliance Party councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown told Sunday Life: “Artistic freedom is something that is important in a free society and the demonisation of this art form demonstrates the prejudice that too many entertainers face.

”Our LGBT+ community deserve our solidarity and protection.”

Prior to it being called off the billing on the theatre’s website said of the show: “Prepare to have all your childhood dreams shattered like Cinderella's glass slipper in an elephant graveyard of adult fantasies and fairytale follies.

"Just in time for Belfast Pride, follow some familiar characters and discover sides of them you never knew existed.

"Come and be a Toy in our Story. If you have any reservation, just Let It Go.

"Be Our Guest and book a seat now! You'll pity the Poor Unfortunate Souls that miss out on this one.”

The show is due to be performed the internationally renowned Edinburgh Fringe next month with the festival website stating it contains: “Audience participation, scenes of a sexual nature, strobe lighting, strong language/swearing, depictions of smoking, drug references”, with an age restriction of +18.

Malcolm Clark, a co-founder of the gay rights charity LGB Alliance, was one of those who criticised the decision to allow children attend in the company of an adult.

He told the BBC’s Nolan Show last week: “I’ve been to a thousand drag shows over the years as a gay bloke and for all of my life – until about three years ago – drag was a highly sexualised adult form of entertainment, mainly among gay men.

"It was outrageous, it was naughty, it was fun – sometimes it was done really artistically like Lily Savage.

"Sometimes it’s got a real streak of misogyny about it and therefore suddenly to have kids exposed to all this stuff where the boundaries have not been made clear I think is of concern.”