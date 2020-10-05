Dressing up as Donald Trump for ad campaign was just a bit of fun, insists property developer James Hagan

One of Northern Ireland's leading property developers has defended dressing as Donald Trump to sell houses.

James Hagan told Sunday Life his new advertising campaign for Hagan Homes was "light humour and topical" and not meant as a political statement.

In the adverts online and on billboards, Mr Hagan is dressed as the controversial US president complete with tanned skin, strawberry blond wig and wearing a navy suit with a red tie.

The Ballyclare man even mimics Mr Trump's 2016 election campaign slogan in a short video clip posted on his Twitter profile, which shows him standing at a Hagan Homes-branded podium at which he repeats the line. Mr Hagan also tagged Mr Trump's own Twitter account which has more than 84 million followers.

In a statement to this newspaper, Mr Hagan said: "Hagan Homes is committed to supporting the local housing stock, regardless of the political and economic climate, and it understands the challenges facing many during this time so recognising that humour is the lifeblood of our communities, our most recent campaign plays on the topical news agenda of the US elections, and in particular the American president's 'Make America Great Again' slogan.

"Our recent campaign, 'Hagan Homes' 'Making Homes Great Again!' incorporates a series of billboards and images where I, the proprietor of Hagan Homes, am acting out the role of an American president.

"We are not in any way making any political statement with the campaign and it has, in good spirit, added light humour to the campaign to inject a comical element into what can be a sometimes stressful experience."

Mr Hagan added that the campaign had been viewed more than 300,000 times across the company's social media platforms.

It's not the first time Mr Hagan has adopted an unusual marketing strategy to plug his business.

In January the company apologised and removed images of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from ads which said his houses were "fit for part-time royalty".

Mr Hagan offered to make a £10,000 donation to a charity of the couple's choosing and explained the adverts were meant to be "light hearted".

He said: "The 'Hagan Homes Fit For Part-time Royalty' campaign was intended to reflect Northern Ireland's typically light-hearted approach to a challenging situation. Many young people struggle with the complexities of buying a new home and we were keen to emphasise that support is available in such circumstances.

"We believe Harry and Meghan are strong role models for all young people who are trying to find their own path in life and in recognition of this Hagan Homes is keen to make a donation of £10,000 to a charity of Harry and Meghan's choice."

Mr Hagan is known for his generous charity donations, most recently when he gave £80,000 to charities hit by the coronavirus lockdown. The 76-year-old forked out £40,000 to Age NI and a further £40,000 to Cool FM/Downtown/Downtown Country's Cash for Kids charity.