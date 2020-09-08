'Drink during pregnancy and you're playing with fire': Couple who adopted boys with foetal alcohol disorder working to raise awareness of condition

DEVOTED: Alison and Brian McNamara with their two adopted sons Jordan and Reece; and (below left) with fellow Fasd Aware NI charity members

A DROMORE family is urging people across Northern Ireland to Rock Red on Wednesday, to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant.

Alison and Brian McNamara have two adopted sons with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), caused because their birth mother drank during pregnancy.

Since adopting the boys, who are biological half-brothers, in 2009 and 2010, the couple have had to become experts on the condition.

FASD is a spectrum disorder, a bit like autism, so affected children can have a wide range of difficulties, including behavioural problems, delayed growth, developmental difficulties and poor memories.

Alison set up her own support group, FASD Aware NI, to help other families affected by the condition - as well as educating people about the dangers of drinking during pregnancy.

Now she is holding a Rocking Red awareness day on Wednesday - urging supporters to spend the day in scarlet. And the Civic Centre in Lisburn will be lit red to mark the occasion.

Alison says: "September is FASD awareness month worldwide, so this is us playing our part. We've had T-shirts printed with Pat's Printers in Belfast.

"We want people to wear red on the 9th, take a photo and flood social media saying, 'We are rocking red for FASD Day'. It's about raising awareness of the dangers of drinking while pregnant."

Alison and Brian's boys, Jordan (11) and Reece (12), have coped well with the pressures of lockdown.

They have been home-schooling - with work interspersed with baking, drawing, and socially-distanced play on their cul-de-sac.

But Alison says they were delighted to go back to school. Both boys attend Beechlawn Special School in Hillsborough, which they love.

"Everyone in our cul-de-sac has been so supportive of each other," she reveals. "We've all looked out for each other, picking things up from the shops for people who are shielding, and baking and cooking for each other.

"Jordan's wee job, every Wednesday, is to go round and bring everyone's bins in after the refuse collectors have been."

Alison likens her daily routine with the boys to "Groundhog Day" because they both thrive on routine. Even a minor alteration, such as cutting their breakfast toast a different way or a change to bath time, could lead to a meltdown.

It means that Alison (55) and her husband Brian (56) have taken on an extra special responsibility by adopting the boys.

After a lengthy application process they adopted Reece when he was 21 months old, in September 2009. They were told a little about his background and warned he had some developmental delays.

Six months later they took on his younger brother, Jordan, aged 13 months, in April 2010.

Some of the FASD Aware NI charity members

When the children began falling behind on their milestones, former nursery nurse Alison began to suspect something was wrong.

Both boys had communication problems, and struggled to relate to the world around them. In addition, Jordan was tiny for his age. They were diagnosed with FASD following genetic testing.

But under Alison and Brian's dedicated care they are flourishing. They're polite and friendly lads who enjoy meeting new people and watching their beloved Liverpool FC. And despite the challenges, Alison and Brian insist they wouldn't swap their beautiful boys for anything.

"We celebrate their two adoption dates every year as second birthdays," says Alison. "We feel so privileged to have them in our lives."

FASD Aware NI has groups running in Dromore and Derry. Due to the nature of FASD, many of the families Alison supports have adopted children.

Jordan and Reece McNamara know that they were born different to other children because of "wobbly wine and dirty beer".

Alison explains: "We tell them their 'tummy mummy' drank alcohol, which is why they are different to other children.

"FASD is 100% preventable. If you drink while you're expecting then essentially you're playing Russian Roulette with your baby's health."

÷ To take part in Rock Red for FASD, search for FASD Aware NI on Facebook or Instagram. Post your photos with #FASDawareNI and #RockRedForFASD.