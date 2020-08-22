Driving ban for 125mph M2 speeder

The director of a meat processing plant has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £500 after being caught doing 125mph on a motorway.

Police spotted Stephen Gerard McCurdy, from Brigadie Avenue in Ballymena, speeding at 55mph above the limit in his BMW on the M2 on May 30.

Officers later posted a picture of their detection device reading on social media.

The defendant pleaded guilty to speeding when he appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, sitting in Antrim, via videolink from his solicitor's office last Thursday.

A prosecutor said the officers who caught the 42-year-old driving at 125mph noted there was little traffic present on the motorway at the time.

A defence lawyer told the court that his client employed 35 people, regularly travelled across the UK and Ireland as part of his business and was taking the matter "particularly seriously".

"This is an incredible speed. He accepts that he shouldn't have been doing it," he added.

The court heard that no other road users were affected by the incident.

McCurdy's lawyer said his client was on his way to his business at the time of the incident and had been worried about a family member.

District Judge Peter King said that with such a high speed, disqualification was "almost inevitable".

He accepted that the defendant had wished to see the family member he was worried about, but he added: "However, nothing the court should say or do should be in any way seen as normalising a speed of 125mph on our roads."

The judge also stressed that if there had been a crash, the damage would have been extreme.

He said he had been considering banning the defendant for a year or more but, taking into account his early guilty plea and the mitigating factors, he had decided that a nine-month ban was appropriate.

McCurdy was fined £500 because his speed was 55mph above the 70mph limit.