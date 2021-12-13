Driving Holme for Christmas: Stars make their way back to NI to spend festive season with loved ones

Top homegrown stars are heading back to Northern Ireland to spend Christmas after last year’s Covid lockdown washout.

Comedian Patrick Kielty is coming over with his telly presenter wife Cat Deeley and their youngsters.

And GB News broadcaster Eamonn Holmes will also return — even though it will mean being away from wife Ruth Langsford on Christmas Day.

He revealed: “All being well, I’ll be home to Belfast to my mum Josie, and Ruth will be with her mum Joan in England.

“Both are in their 90s, very frail and can’t travel — we just don’t know how many Christmases they have left.

“You’d hate yourself if you weren’t there. If you can’t be there for those you love, those who gave you many amazing Christmases... Ruth and I will be back together again for New Year’s Eve. It’s all good.

“My mother, who turned 93 on 4th of December — my birthday was the day before — is very nostalgic. She’s outlived everybody, and often talks about the past.

“All she wants this Christmas is to hear the song her mother sang, Christmastime in Ireland. My mission is to get her the vinyl and play it to her.

“She also loves I’m A Rambler, I’m A Gambler, by The Irish Rovers. I hope I can revive those old memories — that’s my gift to her.”

PRICELESS: Eamonn wants to make more Christmas memories with mum Josie

Eamonn (62) said that he has such fond memories of Christmas as a wee boy in north Belfast, including many with his late dad Leonard.

He added: “Christmas then was special, as opposed to indulgent, as we didn’t have much. Dad was a great man to watch a film with.

“One year, True Grit, with John Wayne, was premiering on BBC One — my mother was in the kitchen, we were preparing to be cowboys, and just as it started, the doorbell rang — it was my aunt and uncle with Christmas gifts and we went, ‘No...!’

“With a birthday in December I’d get the ‘teaser’ present — the Corgi car — then the big one on Christmas Day. Santa’s helpers had put batteries in everything and removed tags, so us boys were ready to rock.

“That was the deal my dad, a tremendous character, had with Santa. It meant he wouldn’t get woken up at 3am by excited kids shouting, ‘Daddy, put the batteries in this!’ Happy times, us up at the crack of dawn, playing with our Action Men.”

HOMEWARD BOUND: Cat, Paddy and their boys Milo and James will be spending Christmas here

Cat Deeley has said she can’t wait to spend some quality family time with Dundrum-born husband Patrick (50) at their holiday home in Northern Ireland.

She also revealed that the couple — who have sons Milo (5), and James (3) — are planning to buy a new home in London in the new year after moving back from the States.

Cat (45) beamed: “We’re going to Ireland for Christmas because we haven’t been in ages, with everything that’s been going on with the pandemic. I’m so excited.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty's two sons, Milo and James

“We got back to the UK and, of course, everything went into lockdown — but we’ve been back now over a year and we love it.

“We’re living in Primrose Hill, but we’re currently looking for a house to buy. We’re also renovating and there’s a lot of building work going on, so we’re trying to do all that. We’re muddling through.”

Meanwhile, TV host Christine Lampard is planning a reunion with her folks with football boss husband Frank and their kids.

Christine and Frank Lampard

She said she is determined to be with her mum and dad this Christmas — whether that is in London or back at her family home in Newtownards, Co Down.

She admitted that it was hard last year as she was pregnant with baby Freddie and also had their daughter Patricia, now three, to consider.

Christine (42) said: “Last year was such an utter washout, so it’s about making up for lost time, really.

“I was pregnant, my family in Northern Ireland were all meant to be coming to me and then Christmas got cancelled and they couldn’t get over.

FAMILY GET-TOGETHER: Christine, Freddie, Patricia and Frank are planning to spend Christmas with Christine’s parents

“It was awful. I’m in my 40s, and last year was the very first Christmas I spent away from my parents and family. It broke my heart, because we’re very close.

“I tried to be happy for Patricia and the kids but I just wanted to cry half the time. So, this year, I want it to be really special and get us all together.

“We’re not sure yet whether we’ll go over to Northern Ireland, or they’ll come here. As long as we’re together. That’s the plan.”