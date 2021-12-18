Drug gang criminal Mark Hall shot dead in west Belfast

Mark Hall had been charged alongside UVF man with extortion and was pal of murdered ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​cocaine dealer Warren Crossan

A man murdered in a gangland shooting in west Belfast has been named as Mark Hall.

The well-known criminal had previously been charged with extortion alongside former UVF chief Davy Murphy, who was gunned down by the terror gang in 2019 for stealing weapons.

Mark Hall

Hall (31) was also good friends with Warren Crossan — the son of slain Continuity IRA boss Tommy Crossan — who was killed by Dublin gangsters in June 2020.

All three were members of a cross-border crime gang heavily involved in drug dealing and break-ins at the homes of gun owners.

Each are now dead, murdered in the space of less than three years by their many enemies.

Murder victims and best friends Mark Hall and Warren Crossan

Detectives are trying to piece together a motive for the killing of Mark Hall, who was shot seven times in the St James area of republican west Belfast late on Saturday afternoon.

The scene of his death is just yards from the spot where best pal Warren Crossan was gunned down last year.

At this early stage, the main suspects include dissident republicans and rival drug gangs.

Dublin criminals linked to murdered Robbie Lawlor, who was shot dead in north Belfast in March 2020, are also in the frame.

Hall’s close friend Crossan was killed by them in revenge for his perceived role in setting up Lawlor.

Locals told Sunday Life that Hall was struck up to seven times by bullets fired by a masked gunman through a living room window.

A woman is taken away in an ambulance

He died of blood loss in the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital several hours later.

An elderly woman who was in the house was reported to have been taken to hospital with shock.

Well-placed sources said Hall had “many enemies” and was once linked to a Continuity IRA splinter group headed by Tommy Crossan, who was murdered in 2014 by rival republicans.

Murdered UVF man Davy Murphy had been charged alongside Mark Hall

“He was the best friend of Tommy’s son Warren Crossan,” said our source. Now they’re both shot dead within 18 months of each other. Regardless of what Mark Hall was involved in, he didn’t deserve to be murdered in his home.”

Hall’s links to the UVF’s former Ballymena quartermaster Davy Murphy, who was murdered by the loyalist gang in 2019, is of particular interest to detectives investigating his death.

Murphy was killed for stealing weapons from UVF arms dumps and selling them to dissident republicans in south Armagh via Warren Crossan and convicted drug dealer Sam Surgenor, who had his car sales business burned down by the terror group last month.

Onlookers at the police cordon

Bessbrook-based dissident Micky Drummond was jailed for three years for possessing the UVF firearms haul bought from Crossan.

In March 2018, both Hall and Murphy appeared in court charged with trying to extort £10,000 from a Co Antrim farmer. The pair informed the victim there was a £10,000 bounty on his head and an elderly relative would be harmed if he did not pay up.

The case against them eventually collapsed. However, it alerted police to how convicted UVF gunman Murphy was working closely with criminals from republican west Belfast.

Officers begin their investigation

Earlier this year, Hall was acquitted of possessing a sawn-off shotgun, pistol and silencer after being arrested alongside Egyptian national Abdel Rezk in a Belfast hotel in February 2020.

His co-accused was caged for three years after a hearing at Belfast Crown Court last month, having pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and a small quantity of drugs.