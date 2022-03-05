Drug smuggling mum faces jail for biting warden’s arm

Judge blasts “deplorable” attack on prison officer

A MUM who bit a prison officer when she was caught smuggling cannabis into jail for her son faces the prospect of being locked up herself, a judge has warned.

An apologetic Audrey Donaghy appeared at Craigavon Crown Court by videolink to be told by Judge Judge Roseanne McCormick QC that her behaviour was disgusting.

Judge McCormick said that with the south Belfast woman’s refusal to do community service, “What does she really think the court is left with?”

“I have to say, I deplore biting in any circumstance, but the biting on a public servant is something that will be dealt with severely,” said the judge.

“It’s a disgusting thing to do and if a dog bites someone else, we know what happened to the dog, but to do that to someone engaged in public service is something I deplore.”

The mother was due to be sentenced on Thursday for smuggling the Class B drug into Maghaberry Prison on January 10 2019, and with assaulting a prison officer on the same date.

Her 24-year-old son Kyle, who appeared from his solicitor’s office, had pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and assaulting the prison officer.

A prosecuting lawyer said his mother “was seen pushing a package to him”.

“The visit was interrupted by prison staff... and Kyle Donaghy immediately put the package in his mouth,” they said.

The court heard Donaghy’s mother then bit another officer “on the lower arm breaking the skin.”

While Audrey Donaghy, of Clemintine Drive, was taken away for interview, her son was put into a cell where staff waited for nature to take its course.

The package was later found to contain 1.91 grams of herbal cannabis.

Having heard that the incident was captured on CCTV, the judge said she wanted to see the footage.

That prompted this outburst from Audrey Donaghy: “It was me Your Honour... It’s my fault and I’m so sorry...”

Her lawyer pleaded with the court to suspend the sentence given Audrey Donaghy’s personal circumstances. Both mother and son were bailed.