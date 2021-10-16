Drunk claimed he was IRA leader

A DRUNK man claimed he was the leader of the IRA, threatened to shoot police officers and shouted abuse at a female ambulance worker who was trying to help him, a court has heard.

Antrim man Darren Bell (41) admitted being disorderly at around 7pm in Stiles Way in the town on July 22 this year.

The town’s magistrates court heard Bell was repeatedly staggering onto the road and when a passing motorist stopped to help he became aggressive.

When police arrived they saw Bell being attended to by an ambulance worker and the defendant was shouting loudly that he was a “member of the IRA and that he would shoot all of them”.

As the ambulance worker attempted to assess him he continued to shout abuse towards her and threw items at her.

Police warned him about his behaviour and he was asked to calm down but he “shouted that he was the leader of the IRA and he would have them all shot”.

And when cautioned, Bell, of Barra Street, told police: “I am the leader of the IRA”.

A defence solicitor said Bell had a record but there had been an 11-year gap to this year.

He said Bell had “mental health issues” and had been admitted to Holywell Hospital five times.

The lawyer said Bell had a considerable amount of drink taken and, coupled with mental health issues, it resulted in this verbal exchange with people who were only trying to help.

“He can’t recall a great deal about it and apologises for his outburst,” the lawyer added. District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a two-month jail term, suspended for a year.