Drunk driver on an all-day binge before smashing head-on into US students

Teen victims left with horrific injuries, court in Pennsylvania hears, as NI man prepares for lengthy prison sentence

What's left of the two cars after the crash caused by Shane Brolly in the US

From left: Julia Aquilone, Julianna Mazzoni, Angelique Corsino and Taylor Donnelly were all seriously injured in the crash

A DRUNK driver from Northern Ireland is facing years behind bars in a US prison after admitting causing a crash that left a teenager with brain damage.

Three other schoolgirls were also severely injured in the March 2021 smash in Pennsylvania caused by Shane Brolly, who had downed up to 22 drinks before getting behind the wheel of a pick-up track.

The 24-year-old joiner from Dungiven careered head on into a car containing his four victims at 70mph while attempting to overtake.

He had no licence and should not have been in the US as his visiting visa had expired the previous week.

Brolly fled to the US at the end of 2019 while awaiting sentence for another drunk driving incident near Dungiven when he led police on a 114mph chase.

At Bucks County Court last week, he pleaded guilty to numerous charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and causing an accident involving injury. He was remanded in custody.

A judge heard how Brolly was drunk behind the wheel of his cousin’s pick-up truck that crossed a central reservation line and smashed into an oncoming car.

He was hospitalised with serious injuries that required emergency surgery.

However his victims, all aged 17 at the time, came off far worse. One suffered brain damage, and each endured life-threatening conditions that changed their lives and will continue to need medical care and rehabilitation.

Brolly, who will be sentenced later this year, was almost three times over the legal limit. He had spent the day drinking while playing golf before visiting two pubs, and was so drunk later that a barman refused to continue serving him.

Despite pleas from friends not to drive home, and an offer from one to pay for a taxi, Brolly got behind the wheel of the pick-up.

This was after he texted his cousin, who owned the vehicle, telling him he was too drunk to drive.

Brolly’s reckless behaviour mirrors his actions in Northern Ireland prior to fleeing to the US.

He had been due to be sentenced at Coleraine Magistrates Court for drunk driving in October 2019, but failed to show as he was on the other side of the Atlantic.

On this occasion a drunken Brolly led cops on a 114mph chase around the Co Londonderry countryside lasting 16 miles.

He was only caught when police deployed a stinger device across the road.

After pleading guilty to dangerous driving and drunk driving in September 2019, District Judge Peter King told him: “You are clearly a menace to road users”.

His words would prove prophetic because within 18 months Brolly would cause catastrophic injuries to four teenagers in a drunken smash in the US.

Julia Aquilone, who was seriously hurt and recently underwent bone graft surgery, was in court in her wheelchair to hear Brolly’s guilty pleas.

She called the admission “overwhelming” and the start of the path towards closure for her.

The 18-year-old’s most recent surgery has stalled her recovery and she may face future operations.

Julia said the crash has greatly impacted her life and may cause her to abandon attending her dream college of Penn State University due to the distance she would have to travel on a large campus.