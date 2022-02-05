Drunken NI student ‘obnoxious and entitled’: Craigavon man Brendan McMullan warned by judge after sex assaults on two women

Craigavon Crown Court heard Brendan McMullan described as an obnoxious, entitled drunk and that one of his victims was sleeping at the time he assaulted her.

Sports science student McMullan (21) wasn’t brave enough to talk to women when sober “and would use alcohol as a coping mechanism in order to permit him to engage in the very limited contact he had with the opposite sex”, the court heard.

But passing sentence Judge Patrick Lynch QC told the Craigavon man: “It’s perfectly clear, to put it colloquially, you are an obnoxious drunk…when you have alcohol taken on board you seem to have an attributed sense of entitlement so far as females in your company are concerned — that is a very, very worrying aspect of this case.”

The court heard that at a Lurgan house party on February 2, 2020, McMullan made “a total nuisance” of himself, trying to be flirtatious with the two women he later assaulted.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret said Victim B had gone upstairs to sleep in her friend’s bedroom at around 3am, putting a pair of pyjamas over her underwear before going to sleep in the double-bed.

Victim A, said the lawyer, remained in the kitchen for about another hour before going into the living room with the intention of sleeping on the sofa.

“She lay down on one of the sofas,” said Ms Auret. “The defendant was lying on a nearby sofa; he reached across and touched her knee, sliding his hand up towards her groin. She removed his hand and told him to stop but he repeated this three or four times, each time she told him no.

“The other males in the room told him to stop. Eventually she changed places with one of the other males.” McMullan was told he could sleep in a bed upstairs and a short time later, the home owner “saw him asleep on top of the covers in her room and tried, but was unable, to wake him.”

“This was the same room as (Victim B) who was awoken out of a deep sleep by the defendant... who was leaning over her on the bed, with his right hand down her pyjamas and pants.”

She screamed at McMullan, “What the f*** are you doing” and pushed him off, before running to another room to tell her friend and eventually, the creep was put out of the house.

Lodging a plea in mitigation, defence counsel Gavyn Cairns said McMullan was “ashamed,” and his family were “disgusted by his actions”.

The lawyer said his studies at Ulster University Jordanstown “were torpedoed” due to the charges becoming public knowledge.

Mr Cairns added: “He characterised his drinking at the time in a very candid way.

“He felt there were some inadequacies subjectively in his own mind and he would use alcohol as a coping mechanism in order to permit him to engage in the very limited contact he had with the opposite sex.”

Imposing the three-year probation order along with a seven-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order, Judge Lynch said: “You’re getting a big chance here Mr McMullan, you have to remedy your ways.

“I recommend, if you can’t drink and behave yourself, then don’t drink; that’s the only solution.”