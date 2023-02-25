Dual services held in Belfast for UDR soldiers killed by IRA bomb

SEPARATE commemorations have been held for two UDR soldiers murdered in an IRA bomb blast in Belfast 35 years ago.

The services for Privates Frederick Starrett and James Cummings took place on Saturday at the spot on Royal Avenue in the city centre where the 22-year-olds were killed as they manned security gates on February 24, 1988.

Retired Free Presbyterian minister Rev David McIlveen led the first service at 11am.

It was attended by around 100 people and finished with a wreath-laying ceremony and the national anthem.

The second event was conducted by senior figures of the Orange Order who made their way to the spot accompanied by five bands and hundreds of members.

It is considered to be one of the most important events in the marching calendar.

Privates Starrett and Cummings were both members of the order and belonged to Ballymacarrett No 6 District’s Banner of the Cross LOL 1310 and Johnston’s Golden Star 1934 respectively.

Their killings were previously marked by a single parade organised by the Orange Order and a service led by Rev McIlveen. But he now leads a separate event after a split from the larger commemoration.

Rev David McIlveen addressing the crowd

He had conducted the service since the death of the Rev Ian Paisley, Lord Bannside, in 2014. It’s understood the fall out is related to Rev McIlveen’s comments on BBC Radio Ulster’s Sunday Sequence in September 2019 in which he said he would not necessarily object to Troubles-related compensation for former members of paramilitary groups.

Speaking about the parting last week, Rev McIlveen said: “Things have changed over the past couple of years in terms of the Orange Order’s approach, and we’ve had to accept this. It’s been very divisive.”

Privates Starrett and Cummings were killed by a 200lb bomb hidden behind hoarding that was part of CastleCourt shopping centre, which was being built at the time.