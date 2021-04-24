Dublin man accused of girl (14) abduction to NI case of 'Romeo and Juliet gone wrong', court told

A man who allegedly abducted a 14-year-old girl from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland was in a “Romeo and Juliet situation gone wrong”, a court has heard.

Nojus Maculevicius appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today on charges relating to the disappearance of a teenager on April 19.

Maculevicius (18), from Blackrock in Co Dublin, is accused of child abduction, and driving without a licence or insurance and being a provisional driver without supervision.

A police officer told the court that the teenage girl's father reported his daughter missing to Gardai who also alerted the PSNI.

The officer said the pair were spotted on CCTV at Tesco in Newry buying bedding and at a filling station in the city on April 19.

Three days later a taxi driver in Belfast told police that they had been in his car which lead officers to arrest Maculevicius.

His barrister told District Judge Amanda Henderson the pair are in a relationship and it was case of a “Romeo and Juliet situation gone wrong” and no harm had come to the girl.

The lawyer said Maculevicius has no criminal record in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland and the girl had not made a statement to police.

She added his family had £5,000 in cash which could be lodged as a surety and Maculevicius could offer €4,000 as a bond for his release.

Judge Henderson granted Maculevicius bail pending a suitable address being found, the lodgement of a £5,000 surety and his own bail of £500.

She also ordered that Maculevicius surrender all travel documents and adjourned the case until May 4.

The teenage girl was found safe and well in Belfast on Thursday evening after first going missing from her home in Co Louth on Monday.

The PSNI and An Garda Siochana had first issued a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert after they had travelled across the border to Newry on Monday.

After the young girl was found on Thursday, a Garda spokesperson said she would be reunited with her family that evening and called for the privacy of the family to be respected.