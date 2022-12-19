Dundonald Liberation Army’s adventures coming to an end

Third theatre outing will be the last, says creator Stephen Large

Comedian and playwright Stephen Large is bringing the adventures of the hapless Dundonald Liberation Army to an end as their final adventure hits the stage.

Funnyman Large (40), a proud son of Dundonald created the DLA in the wake of Lisburn City Council’s takeover of the area in 2015.

The satirical Facebook page has amassed over 80,000 followers, spawned two books and now three theatre productions.

In their third and final adventure, John ‘Horse’ McCracken and Davy ‘the Venezuelan’ Taylor, played by Matthew Forsythe and Matthew McElhinney, aim to liberate Dundonald via the ballot box.

As usual ,the best laid plans of the pair go awry, and creator Stephen said their political push for freedom is the final chapter in their story.

He told Sunday Life: “In terms of Davy and Horse’s journey together, this is the final instalment.

“We’ve had weddings, births, Davy coming out and marrying a Bangkok cabaret dancer, they’ve been through a pandemic together.

Matthew Forsythe and Matthew McElhinney in Lockdown DLA

“By the end of this one, we will have been through every conceivable life experience with these two characters, and I think it has come full circle for them. Unless there is DLA in Space I don’t think there is anywhere else to go for now, so this is the final chapter.

“I would be open to bringing any of the trio of shows back to the stage later on at some point, but in terms of the story, I think this is it.”

Previous stage outings for the duo — Dog DLA Afternoon in 2019 and Lockdown DLA earlier this year — have proved wildly popular with sell-out shows at Belfast’s MAC and Baby Grand theatres.

Vote DLA comes to Belfast’s Grand Opera House next June, and Stephen believes the characters appeal to people because everyone knows a Davy or a Horse.

He said: “No matter what crops up in the news, no matter what the topic is, be it the pandemic or Brexit or the US elections, people seem to divide into two camps online.

“I just lampoon the opposite ends of the spectrum. I always have Davey on one side and Horse on the other and imagine what it would be like to get people who have these opposing views into the same room to argue about it.

“It’s like when you see people you know on Facebook arguing with each other about a current topic like Donald Trump.

“It’s like, ‘You’re from Comber, he doesn’t know you exist’, but they’re arguing in such a way that if they were in a room together they’d be throwing punches.

“It’s fascinating that people are so emotionally invested in this kind of stuff when it often has no real impact on them whatsoever.

“I think people identify with the characters because they recognise some of those traits in people they know, so it resonates and gets a good reaction.”

The second instalment of the DLA trilogy, Lockdown DLA, ran for five nights at The MAC in September after being delayed by the pandemic.

“It was fantastic,” said Stephen. “We did five shows and could have done more as it was completely sold out. The feedback was nothing but positive too, which was great.

“There was so many laugh-out-loud moments and the audience engagement was great. The fans of DLA are amazing. Sometimes it felt more like a stand-up gig than a theatre show, which was fun. Also, I didn’t see anything negative online, which was nice.

“I think everyone really identifies with the characters because everyone knows someone who’s like Davy, a conspiracy nut who said it was all Bill Gates’ fault and didn’t want the vaccine.

“Then you had people who were the opposite end of the spectrum like Horse, who were walking around in hazmat suits, disinfecting everything and being uber cautious.

“I think people just enjoyed going through the ridiculous journey of lockdown, the head-shaving and stockpiling toilet roll. It was brilliant to watch the reaction.

“We got a standing ovation at the end of every show, which of course the two Matthews milked as usual. It was fantastic and so nice to get back at it after the Dog DLA Afternoon show in 2019.”

Stephen is looking forward to a new challenge once the Vote DLA run at the Grand Opera House comes to an end in June next year. He hopes people walk away from the show feeling a little lighter.

“There’s a lot of negativity around at the moment,” he said. “We seem to be staggering from one disaster to the next with Brexit, the pandemic, monkeypox, the threat of World War Three, the cost-of-living crisis... it just seems to be a scrolling marquee of negativity.

“So I just hope anyone who comes along to see the show comes in, leaves it at the door for a few hours and comes away feeling a wee bit refreshed or re-energised.

“I’m sure they’ll get sucked into the comments section of something by the time they get home, but at least they’ll get a break from the madness.

“It’s good fun and farce. There’s no deep, meaningful philosophical messages behind it. It’s just having a laugh at ourselves.

“I’m going to miss Davy and Horse. I love writing for the characters and love seeing the two Matthews bring it to life on stage and the audience reaction.

“It’s going to be a bit emotional when it comes to an end. I’ve been writing these characters for five years, but I’m looking forward to doing something else. I’m not sure what yet, but we’ll see.”

Tickets for the show are available from www goh.co.uk