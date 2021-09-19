Dundonald student Eden McAllister crowned Miss Great Britain

Jubilant Dundonald student Eden McAllister has been crowned Miss Great Britain, bringing the coveted national beauty title home to Northern Ireland for the first time in nine years.

An astonished Eden couldn’t control her emotions when her name was called out at a tense grand final in Leicester on Friday night.

Surrounded by 20 members of her family and friends she had competed over two days of intense heats against 36 other girls to pick up the crown.

The 22-year-old, who just graduated last week, also emerged as this year’s Miss Beach Body and reached the Top 10 in the talent category.

A still stunned Eden said last night: “It was amazing but it still hasn’t settled in yet, I still can’t quite believe it.

"I woke up this morning and the first thing I saw was the crown and I thought 'this is real'.

“When it got down to the final two, I thought I would be thrilled to be the runner up and then they announced I had won.

“I couldn’t stop shaking. That moment when they put the crown on my head I just felt full. I felt that I have achieved everything I had set out to do.

“I am so proud and also so proud to have done it for Belfast. It just shows that Belfast girls can do it!”

Miss Great Britain Eden McAllister after being crowned

Eden picks up a wealth of prizes including entry to the Miss World Tourism, the date and venue of which is yet to be announced.

She is only the fourth woman to bring the coveted Miss GB crown back to Northern Ireland. It was last won by Gemma Garrett, who also hails from Dundonald, in 2007.

It was a whirlwind week for the east Belfast woman as she first travelled to Northumbria on Wednesday for her graduation ceremony where she was awarded a first-class honours degree in criminology and forensic science.

She then travelled 64 miles to be in Leicester for the start of the two-day Miss GB contest on Thursday morning.

Due home today to begin her masters degree in Queen’s tomorrow, she hopes to combine studying part-time with her commitments as Miss GB.

She says: “I haven’t even had time to celebrate yet but I will do that in Belfast with my family and friends.

“I just know hard work and determination is going to be needed for the year ahead but I am ready for that. I will study for my masters two days a week and travel around with Miss GB for the rest of the time. I am so excited.”

Eden McAllister (pic by Gordon Johnston)

A seasoned pageant competitor, Eden entered her first contest – Miss Team Galaxy Ireland – in 2016 and walked away with the title. In 2017 she made it into the top five of the Miss Northern Ireland contest and, after moving to England to study at university, she won the final of Miss Pageant Girl UK in 2019.

Going forward now as the winner Eden hopes to continue to fly the flag for her home nation.

She adds: “I really wanted to showcase what Northern Ireland has to offer in terms of beauty, culture, and talent.

“As I travel around the UK I hope to make Belfast and Northern Ireland more inclusive as I believe in GB it is overlooked sometimes.

“I hope that I can inspire other girls in Northern Ireland that if you want something, no matter what it is, you can go for it.”