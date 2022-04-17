Dungannon pastry chef’s dash to feed Ukrainians trapped in warzone

Dungannon patisserie boss to set up Lviv field kitchen to distribute meals

A top pastry chef on a mercy mission to feed starving Ukrainians says he felt compelled to do something to help civilians trapped in the war-torn country.

Father-of-two Andrius Zubernis (37) owns a patisserie in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, and is also a keen charity worker and volunteer.

After witnessing the horrors of Putin’s war in Ukraine he decided to act and has loaded a lorry with kitchen equipment, food and other aid he can use to set up a field kitchen in the western city of Lviv.

He will travel to Enniskillen on Tuesday before departing for Ukraine and arriving at the border with Poland on Friday.

Speaking to Sunday Life he said the suffering experienced by his friends in the eastern European nation prompted him into action.

He said: “The reason I’m doing this is because there is a horrible war and I’m human and I just want to help.

“I also have friends in Ukraine including Ukrainians and Lithuanians from my home country, I’ve been getting calls and messages from them since the conflict started, with pictures and videos.

“A few days after it started I called my accountant and told him I was going to go out there to do something. We’ve managed to get some donations but most of it has been self-funded so far, the local community have been great in helping me pack boxes and get everything ready

“Some big companies we approached who have loads of stock and equipment they’re never going to use have just said ‘sorry we can’t help’ but individuals have been so much more generous.

“It’s strange but that’s how it is, simple people have been a lot more help than big companies.

“I have my own fine-dining bakery in Dungannon, the high-end kind of patisserie you would find in France, but I have donated some of my own kitchen equipment and I’m taking it to Ukraine with me.

“There’s going to be quite a bit of stuff on that lorry especially with all the things others have donated.”

Once he arrives at the Ukraine-Poland border Andrius will join a convoy to make his way to Lviv where he intends to establish his field kitchen and start distributing food around the country.

Andrius Zubernis lifts some goods into his van

He continued: “We’re hoping to set it up as a kind of field kitchen and need to find a premises or storage facility were I can put it.

“Once inside Ukraine we will produce food and can then send it to where it’s needed, Kyiv for example or other hot points.

“How long I’m going to stay I don’t know, I have a one-way ticket for now and I’m going to stay and do some volunteering work, then after that I’ll head back.

“We’re hoping to be able to send out between 500 and 1,500 portions a day of simple meals that people can either boil or ad hot water to in order to create healthy meals.

“I am a little concerned for my safety and the safety of the driver because it’s a war zone but we will obviously do everything we can to stay safe. It’s scary in that sense because you’re going to a country which is in the middle of a war but I just felt like I had to do something to help.”

While in Enniskillen on Tuesday, Andrius will be meeting with representatives from the Rotary Ireland & A1 Transport who have helped towards his efforts.

Local councillor and deputy leader of Aontù Denise Mullen was full of praise of Andrius and his non-profit organisation Zega Ukraine Support Fund.

She said: “Andrius and the Zega project are doing sterling work getting aid to where it is needed, the project has had direct contact with people in the Ukraine and have identified the need for industrial scale kitchen equipment.”