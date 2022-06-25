Dungiven woman in court on blackmail and ‘revenge porn’ charge

Debbie Southern was charged with three offences and standing beside her solicitor in his office, she confirmed she understood each of them.

The 54-year-old faces two counts of blackmail alleging that on dates between August 2020 and March last year, she demanded payments of £1,000 and £5,000 “with menaces” from a named male complainant.

Southern was also charged that on May 8, last year, she “disclosed a private sexual photograph or film” of the same alleged victim “without his consent, and with the intention of causing distress to him.”

Although none of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court sitting in Ballymena, a prosecuting lawyer submitted that “on the basis of the papers before the court there is a case to answer”.

It was a submission conceded by the defence which said there was an “incredibly unusual factual matrix” to the case.

The court clerk told the alleged extortionist that although not obliged to, she had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on her own behalf but she declined.

Southern, from Main Street in Dungiven, was freed on her own bail of £500. The case was adjourned until September.