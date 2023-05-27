DUP could enter coalition with Labour after next election, Dame Arlene Foster says

The DUP could enter a coalition with Labour if the next election delivers a hung parliament, former leader Dame Arlene Foster has suggested.

Opinion polls suggest Sir Keir Starmer’s party is on course for victory next year - but may fall short of an overall majority.

That could open the door for an alliance with other parties.

In 2017, the DUP signed a ‘confidence and supply agreement’ with the Conservatives to prop up Theresa May’s minority government.

Labour has usually aligned with the SDLP at Westminster, making it politically harder for the DUP to follow suit.

But asked on GB News if it was “fanciful to even think that there could ever be any sort of agreement with the Labour Party and the DUP”, she said: “No, I don't think so. I don't think so at all.

“I think there are quite good relationships with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Peter Kyle, and indeed with Sir Keir as well.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “We’re campaigning for a majority Labour government and we’re confident we can achieve that.”

The latest YouGov polling puts Labour on 43%, the Conservatives on 25% and the Liberal Democrats on 12%.

Experts say Labour’s support may not be enough to win an overall majority at the next election, expected in October 2024, resulting in a hung Parliament.

The party with the most seats is usually asked to form a government but, for a majority, will need support from other parties - either through a formal coalition, such as the Conservatives’ 2010 pact with the Lib Dems, or a looser alliance like the Tories’ 2017 deal with the DUP.

Dame Arlene added: “I’m looking with interest at the polls at the moment and the possibility of a hung parliament coming again. And at that time (2017), we took a decision not to go into formal coalition but to go into a confidence and supply agreement where we would support on particular issues, particularly around Brexit at that time and to bring benefit for the people of Northern Ireland, which we did through the arrangements.

“I think if it happens at the next general election again the party leader will have to decide whether to go into coalition, whether to go into a confidence and supply agreement, and whether it's good for the people of Northern Ireland and whether it's good for the nation as a whole, which is one of the reasons why we did it.

"We felt we were allowing the nation to honour the Brexit vote which had taken place. So there's a whole load of imponderables, but I'll watch very carefully with interest if it happens the next time around.”

Her comments came in a far-reaching interview in which she also opened up about her life growing up in Northern Ireland.

Sunday Life contacted Labour and the DUP but got no response.