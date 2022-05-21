DUP councillor at centre of grooming investigation watched Rangers match in Glasgow

A DUP councillor at the centre of child sex grooming claims put his recent troubles behind him to watch his beloved Rangers lose the Europa League final on penalties.

Billy Walker left his Killyleagh home earlier this year after being accused by an online paedophile hunter group of trying to entice a child into sexual activity.

He is now understood to be living in Glasgow, where he pictured himself boozing ahead of the Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt game last Wednesday night.

Wearing a sombrero, draped in a union flag, and clutching three bottles of beer Walker wrote on social media “just loving it”.

His mood is in stark contrast to that of just a few weeks ago when he was caught up in an online paedophile hunter sting.

The Newry, Mourne and District councillor was later spoken to by police, but has yet to be charged.

Walker has since been suspended by the DUP and left his job as a case worker for Strangford MP Jim Shannon at his constituency office.

Before leaving Northern Ireland Billy Walker had a 20 year career in local politicians and served as chairman of the old Down District Council.

Last year Walker said he was considering his future in the party after two of his colleagues quit amid internal tensions following the ousting of former leader Arlene Foster.

