DUP councillor ‘not interested’ in talking about suspension over Michelle O’Neill ‘kennel’ slur

Alderman hit with three-month sanction over ‘back in her kennel’ slur about Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill

John Carson answers the door to our reporter earlier this week

A shamed DUP councillor who said Michelle O’Neill would be “put back in her kennel” says he’s “not interested” in discussing his suspension.

Alderman John Carson is currently serving a three-month suspension from his role after being sanctioned over the incident by the Northern Ireland Local Commissioner for Standards.

Mr Carson is a councillor for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and lives just outside Ballymena.

Our reporter asked him if he had any comment in the wake of this latest development but he said he was “not interested” in discussing it. He then slammed the door in our face.

The DUP councillor was suspended over a comment he made on Facebook about Sinn Féin’s vice president in April 2021.

Mr Carson, who previously apologised for claiming the Covid-19 pandemic was God’s punishment for the legalisation of same-sex marriage and abortion in Northern Ireland, made the comment under a Facebook photo backing Edwin Poots for DUP party leader.

In response to a photograph of the then deputy First Minister Ms O’Neill which was posted in the comments section, he wrote: “She will be put back in her kennel.”

At the time the DUP distanced itself from the comments, telling the BBC’s Nolan Show that Mr Carson was expressing a personal opinion and not that of the party.

According to the Local Commissioner for Standards, the sanction against the DUP member was imposed after a complaint was received by the Local Government Ethical Standards Directorate and an investigation report sent to the Acting Commissioner.

It’s believed Mr Carson attempted to defend the comment as related to “political issues” however, the Acting Commissioner found no evidence of this description.

Instead he ruled “the wording was an unreasonable personal attack on Ms O’Neill, with a ‘misogynistic’ tone.”

The Acting Commissioner also considered other factors in deciding to suspend Mr Carson such as his later apology on social media in which he said: “In hindsight I realise I have caused offence by a robust comment made in anger.

“I retract the comment and apologise accordingly.”

The commissioner felt the apology was “half-hearted” and “not a personal apology to Ms O’Neill.”

The commissioner also concluded Mr Carson “had not shown meaningful hindsight into his actions” and decided a period of suspension of three months was a “necessary and proportionate response to the breach” to uphold confidence in standards. Following the ruling Sinn Féin councillor Ian Friary welcomed the suspension and called on the DUP leadership to act.

“The decision by the local government commissioner for standards to suspend DUP councillor John Carson for three months shows that this type of language will no longer be tolerated,” he said. “There is absolutely no place for this despicable and disrespectful commentary.

“The DUP leadership should now also demonstrate that councillor Carson’s comments are unacceptable.”

Sunday Life contacted the DUP but got no response.

It has emerged John Carson is now at the centre of a second complaint over remarks made on social media.

He is accused by an arson attack victim of telling him in a private message, “You have brought this upon yourself”.

The councillor is no stranger to controversy.

In April 2020, Mr Carson apologised after sparking outrage by suggesting the coronavirus outbreak was God’s punishment for the introduction of same-sex marriage and abortion law reform in Northern Ireland.

“I said when abortion was legalised that our nation would be judged by God because of its departure from his word and the legalisation of the murder of the unborn child as well as same-sex marriage,” he said.

“I was laughed at and mocked by some but as I said at the time, they laughed at Noah until the rain started.”

Despite his later apology for offence caused by the statement, he insisted his comments had been “misinterpreted” by some.

He added: “Anyone who knows me will know that I would not intentionally set out to cause hurt or offence to anyone and if l did then for that I humbly apologise.

“However, I will never apologise for my Christian faith and will not be silenced by those that are opposed to the truth of God’s word.”

LGBT advocacy group, the Rainbow Project, slammed the comments at the time as “disgraceful but not surprising”.