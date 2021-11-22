DUP critic Guy Spence now a DJ in Falklands

Ex-deputy lord mayor volunteering for Army radio

A former DUP deputy lord mayor of Belfast who dramatically fell out with the party is now volunteering as a radio presenter nearly 8,000 miles away on the Falkland Islands.

Guy Spence is hosting a weekly show for the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS), operated from the British Overseas Territory in the south Atlantic.

Mr Spence, deputy lord mayor of Belfast from 2015 to 2016, was a rising star in the party, having been elected to the council aged 19.

But he left the DUP and resigned as a councillor in March last year after nine years representing the Castle ward.

His show, which had its third outing last week, goes out every Wednesday and includes a mix of hits from the 1980s and 90s.

Since his resignation, he has also spent time in England in a role with the RAF, but he recently moved to the Falklands to volunteer with the station until Christmas.

The islands’ BFBS station is one of 22 dotted around the world providing radio and TV programmes for members of the Armed Forces and their families. Britain has around 1,200 military personnel deployed in the Falklands, which has a population of around 3,500.

Guy Spence meeting the Queen with Nichola Mallon

Mr Spence had been tipped as a future lord mayor and said he would be the first mayor from the party to attend Belfast’s annual gay pride celebrations.

But he went against party policy on a number of LGBT issues, including supporting the flying of the rainbow flag at the Army’s headquarters in Northern Ireland.

He said the flag should be flown to mark the 20th anniversary of the ban on gay people serving in the Armed Forces being lifted.

Announcing his departure, Mr Spence said: “For the last year or more, I have been wrestling with my conscience, watching party values and integrity be tossed aside, often by personal agendas for individual gain. I have lost all confidence in the party, in particular its integrity, making my position within it untenable.”

There is still no love lost between Mr Spence and his former colleagues.

The former DUP councillor used the first anniversary of his resignation from the party to hit out at it again.

He tweeted: “This day last year, I left the DUP. After many years, I couldn’t stand for the twisted, bitter and hateful actions set out against me and my values... fuelled by those wanting to cause me harm.

“Today I say thank you. You made me a stronger, healthier, happier and more resilient man.”

Mr Spence was elected to the council in May 2011 and became deputy lord mayor in 2015. During his election campaign in May that year, his car and his home were pelted with eggs.

