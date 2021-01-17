DUP love cheat ex-MP David Simpson back in control of Universal Meat firm

Politician stepped down after fling in 2018

LOVE rat ex-DUP MP David Simpson is back in control of his family meat firm after he stood down following an affair with a party colleague.

The disgraced former member for Upper Bann resigned from the board of the Universal Meat Company and gave up his controlling shareholding in 2019.

It followed Sunday Life's revelation the year before that the devout Christian had been cheating on his wife of more than 30 years with local DUP councillor Louise Templeton.

David Simpson and Louise Templeton - 2010

The scandal also saw Simpson not contest the safe DUP seat, which he had won from then UUP leader David Trimble in 2005, at the 2019 general election.

Ms Templeton also did not stand for re-election to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in the local elections of the same year.

David Simpson and DUP leader Arlene Foster

Documents filed with Companies House last week show that Simpson (61) was reappointed as a director and named as a person with significant control last August.

His wife Elaine had taken over the majority shareholding of the company after she booted him out of their house when she learned of his betrayal.

Simpson founded the wholesale meat firm company with Elaine in 1985 and its factory sits just yards from the family home in Annaghmore, between Portadown and Dungannon.

Elaine and David Simpson

Ms Templeton's husband, Andrew Wilson, worked for the company as a sales executive but was later sacked for gross misconduct - though he appealed the decision. There is no suggestion the firm did not adhere to proper employment law guidelines in relation to Mr Wilson's alleged conduct.

During their affair Simpson sent Ms Templeton approximately 11,000 texts, some of which Mr Wilson is alleged to have shared with Elaine Simpson.

Ms Templeton, a mother-of-two, later apologised for the affair in a letter sent to members of the DUP Upper Bann constituency association.

"For my part, I accept responsibility for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused to families, elected colleagues and party friends and for this I offer my personal and most humble apology," she said.

The only time Simpson has spoken publicly about the affair was when he announced his decision not to stand in the 2019 general election.

He said in a statement in November that year: "In recent times it has been well publicised that I made a mistake that brought hurt to my wife and family as well as bringing heartache to another family."

Simpson, a Free Presbyterian, also resigned from the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution.

During his time as MP he spoke on the subject of marriage in the House of Commons where he railed against equal marriage being extended to Northern Ireland.

"In the garden of Eden it was Adam and Eve, it wasn't Adam and Steve," he told MPs.

The father-of-three is understood to have been taken back by his wife several months after being booted out of the family home.

During his exile Simpson took up residence in a plush bachelor pad in Gosford Castle.