DUP reveal why Ian Paisley donated over £9k to party

‘Elected representatives make annual contributions to the party,’ says DUP

The DUP has revealed why one of its MPs, Ian Paisley, made a donation of more than £9,000 to the party last year.

In an unusual move, the North Antrim MP gave £9,040.96 to the DUP in June 2021.

For many years there was secrecy around donations made to political parties in Northern Ireland. However, in March 2018 new legislation brought in means details of donations of more than £500 must now be made public.

Parties are required to report donation information to the Electoral Commission four times a year.

A record of Mr Paisley’s large donation to the DUP last year is on the Commission’s website. It is the only record of a donation being by one of its MPs since the introduction of new legislation.

A DUP spokesman told the Sunday Independent its elected representatives make annual contributions to the party.

“Mr Paisley’s donation in 2021 comprised several years’ contributions and as it was above the reportable threshold for political donations was notified to the Electoral Commission in accordance with our legal obligations,” added the party’s spokesperson.

Political parties in Northern Ireland receive donations from a number of sources, including “public funds” from organisations such as the Northern Ireland Assembly and the House of Commons, alongside donations from individuals or companies.

The Sunday Independent recently revealed details of a large donation to the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party from leading Brexiteer Ben Habib.

Mr Habib, who has built up close links with TUV leader Jim Allister in recent years, donated £30,000 to the party in March of this year.

The TUV has reported donations totalling £152,620.41 since 2017. The DUP has received just under £2.5m while Sinn Fein has declared the most, almost £5m.

In what was believed to be the largest ever donation made to a political party in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein received £2.9m from the will of Englishman William Hampton, who died in 2018 at the age of 82.

All the other money received from individuals was donated by political representatives of Sinn Fein. When asked what its policy is in relation to donations from its political representatives, Sinn Fein declined to comment.