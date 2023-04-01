DUP seeks meeting with NI Secretary to resolve Drumcree dispute

MP Carla Lockhart urges new mediation over dispute that’s been running for 25 years now

The DUP has asked for a meeting with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss ways of trying to resolve the Drumcree dispute.

It is almost 25 years since Portadown District Lodge was last allowed to complete the Sunday church parade via the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

But as Sunday Life reported in January, local Orange leaders want to put the stand-off firmly back on the political agenda.

The request from Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart comes after a meeting last year with the new secretary of state’s predecessor Brandon Lewis, which also included Portadown Orange leaders.

District Master Nigel Dawson claimed Mr Lewis agreed to write to the Parades Commission after the talks but quit as Northern Ireland secretary soon afterwards.

Carla Lockhart claims that at that meeting it was agreed correspondence would be sent to the commission highlighting concerns about the controversial parade.

But the parading body said it was unaware of any correspondence and has no power to force the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition into new mediation. The coalition has insisted the Drumcree issue should not be revived and would only stir up sectarian tensions and that the community has moved on.

But the DUP MP argued: “The way to a resolution is through dialogue and I have requested a meeting with the secretary of state to offer solutions alongside Portadown district officers.

“This follows on from engagement with the former Secretary of State Brandon Lewis when it was agreed that correspondence would be sent to the Parades Commission on the back of issues highlighted by the district.”

A spokeswoman for the Northern Ireland Office responded: “We do not comment on the details of private meetings held by ministers.

“The Parades Commission is the independent public body which oversees public processions in Northern Ireland. We encourage all groups to engage with the commission.”

The commission said it was “not party to the meeting nor any correspondence arising from it and therefore is not in a position to comment on it.

“The commission continues to encourage all parties to this parading dispute to enter dialogue to achieve an accommodation which reflects the needs of the local communities. The commission does not have the statutory power to force parties into dialogue or mediation.”

A spokesperson for the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition could not be contacted for comment.