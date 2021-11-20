DUP’s Paul Frew: ‘Plug shortfall with English NHS workers facing sack’

Former Economy Minister Paul Frew has suggested a recruitment drive of unvaccinated healthcare workers should be launched to prop up Northern Ireland’s ailing NHS.

Posting on Twitter, the DUP MLA has queried why the health minister is not seeking to employ healthcare workers in England who are affected by the ‘no jab, no job’ policy.

It came just days after Robin Swann announced a public consultation to ascertain whether mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for healthcare staff should be implemented in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, health secretary Sajid Javid has said that from next spring, it will be compulsory in England for frontline NHS staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to be able to work.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Frew referred to the ongoing workforce crisis in the Northern Ireland health service and suggested Mr Swann should take advantage of the tens of thousands of unvaccinated healthcare workers in England.

He said: “We have always been told that we can’t get enough healthcare workers and nurses to work in Northern Ireland, true.

“So why isn’t Northern Ireland’s Health Minister commencing a recruitment drive to bring in as many of the staff that face the sack in England either now or in April?”

However, Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association Council in Northern Ireland, said: “I don’t think it would be sensible to bring in healthcare workers who aren’t vaccinated.

Dr Black, who has previously called for unvaccinated NHS employees to be diverted away from frontline roles where they would be in contact with the most vulnerable, continued: “We need to protect the most vulnerable in society and should be increasing the number of healthcare workers who are vaccinated, not increasing the number who aren’t vaccinated.”

Mr Swann said health officials have worked hard throughout the pandemic to help bolster staff numbers through targeted recruitment campaigns and workforce appeals.

However, he indicated he is not in favour of a recruitment campaign in England which targets those who are unvaccinated: “I want to see as many people as possible fully vaccinated - in the health service and in wider society.

“I would hope that all elected representatives share that view.”

The DUP was asked whether the recruitment of unvaccinated workers into the NHS is a party policy but it did not respond to a request for comment.

This week, the party’s ministers voted against bringing in mandatory Covid-19 passports as the pressure on the health service here continues to grow.

Mr Frew, who served a short spell as Economy Minister earlier this year, has been an outspoken opponent of the requirement for certification to gain access to public buildings and services. He tweeted that he “will never have a domestic Covid vaccine certificate in my hand”.