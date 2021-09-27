Eamonn Holmes: ‘Back injury made me turn down Bake Off’

Eamonn Holmes has said his back pain hell almost prevented him from fronting his new show Farm To Feast.

But while he bravely pledged to host the new BBC NI series, his agonising injury forced him to turn down an offer to star on Bake Off.

The popular presenter’s problems started six months ago and when he met Sunday Life in his native Belfast earlier in the week, he revealed he is still not over them.

He said: “It’s not sorted, I had a little bit of a stumble today.

“I was doing well, I had 10 days where I felt, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m turning the corner.’

“And today on a flat surface going into Crumlin Road prison the leg dragged and I really shook myself — I’ve got the crutch with me — and it really shook me.

“It took me a couple of hours to get myself back together again.”

Eamonn (61) told how his severe backache has even affected his ability to drive.

He said: “So the thing is, I had two prolapsed discs in the base of my back and huge agony.

“And I had a month to five weeks of acute pain — chronic pain — and eventually I got an epidural and I had to take five steroid injections and the pain went.

“Phase two was that the discs had impinged on the sciatic nerve, the sciatic nerve in the right leg died.

“My foot, if we were in a car, it could accelerate but it couldn’t get back up to get the brake. So I can go down but I can’t come up, that’s dangerous.”

While lockdown gave him some chance to rest, he admitted he wasn’t sure if the injury would stop him from presenting Farm To Feast.

He said: “I was in real bad shape for this programme, really bad shape. It was very hard. I warned them in advance and I said, ‘Look, I mightn’t be able to do this.’

“But I had to give them a commitment whether I could or I couldn’t, so I made the commitment but I said, ‘You’ve got to help me’.”

One job he did turn down, however, was appearing in the celebrity version of Bake Off.

He explained: “I was asked to take part in The Great British Bake Off for charity and I knew physically this was difficult.

“I started talking to the guys, the contestants (on Farm To Feast) and there were two issues here.

“I’ve got a mobility issue and I said, ‘Do they do these ovens mid chest height?’ Because you have to get down on your knees.

“And they said they had never seen that, so I asked and they weren’t doing ovens at mid height in the kitchen design.

“So that almost entirely made up my mind until a couple of the girls, who were competitors, said, ‘Can you actually bake?’

“I went, ‘No.’ And they said, ‘It’s not like cooking, baking is chemistry, it’s scientific and you have to do it exactly right.’

“And they scared the wits out of me basically, so I thought this is just a complete disaster.

“I don’t want to be the contestant who’s on Strictly who’s the one who everybody laughs at. There’s absolutely no ability there whatsoever.”