Eamonn Holmes battles back pain with steroids and foot rubs

EAMONN Holmes is battling his crippling back pain with steroids, foot rubs and water therapy.

The telly host (61) said he dreams of being able to get out of chairs and beds without pain caused by slipped discs and a trapped nerve – and is pleading with designers to make them more “body friendly”.

He said: “Hydrotherapy, podiatry, exercise, physiotherapy and steroid injections have all been enlisted in my battle against slipped discs and a crushed sciatic nerve.

“In short, I’ve thrown the kitchen sink at this surprise injury.”

Eamonn added he believes he’s making “real progress” after 12 weeks of agony, hospital visits and breaks from his presenting jobs.

He added about his hopes for a full recovery: “Getting into or out of a car, bed, chair etc are all high on my list, and all so unnecessary if only designers would make the bloomin’ things more body friendly – ergonomic is the technical term.

“Remember this next time you’re getting off a sofa that belongs in a Wendy house.”

After a visit to Fermanagh recently he revealed a phsyio there had proved to be a great help in alleviating his pain.

He said: "I have two dislocated discs and have very little power in my right leg but I was working in Enniskillen last week and I came across an amazing physio and he has done fantastic work for me. He's put a smile on my face."

His wife Ruth Langsford recently admitted it’s been “very difficult” to help her husband through his pain.

She said: “It's a slow process. He's just carrying on with his physio and putting the work into that.

"It's very difficult when someone is in pain because it's hard to help them.”