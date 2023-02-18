Eamonn Holmes: I was too male, pale and stale for parts of modern media

Eamonn Holmes has expressed his frustration about his treatment in the media landscape as a “white man in his sixties” in a new interview.

The broadcaster, who is an anchor on the GB News weekday morning programme Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, reflected on moments of his career in an episode of the podcast How to Be 60 with Kaye Adams.

Speaking about his 2009 exit from his Radio 5 programme, the 63-year-old claimed that while his listenership ratings were “excellent”, an executive told him that the show was “attracting the wrong type of people”, and that they were pursuing a younger audience.

“You’re attracting older people, and we don’t want that,” the north Belfast presenter claims he was told during a meeting with a production boss.

He continued his story by saying that he ended the meeting in an explicit fashion.

“I basically told him to f**k off, and that was the end of that,” Holmes explained on the podcast, which was released this weekend.

Later in the conversation, host Adams referred to a description of Holmes being “male, pale and stale”, and asked him: “Is it a hard time to be a white bloke in your sixties?”

Holmes replied: “Oh gosh, yeah. Absolutely, without a doubt.

“No one’s interested in casting you, no one’s interested in planning a programme around you, no one’s interested in your experience. You do not tick the right boxes for them in terms of your sexuality, your ethnicity.

“You’re bottom of the list, I think, when it comes to choices.”

Holmes shared hosting duties on ITV’s This Morning with his wife, Ruth Langsford, for 15 years until they were dropped in November 2021. They were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Adams later pointed out that there was a shift that was allowing groups of people who had been previously excluded from opportunities to be involved and “change the equilibrium” of the workplace.

Holmes hinted last month that some of his former colleagues were “dead” to him in a discussion with his GB News co-host Isabel Webster.