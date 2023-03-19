Eamonn Holmes: Learning to walk again has been an awful journey

TV presenter on how spinal condition has disrupted his life

Eamonn Holmes with Joris Minne and Danni Barry in Farm to Feast

Eamonn is having to learn to walk again after spinal surgery

The 63-year-old is learning to walk again following a spinal operation at the end of September last year, and his recovery suffered a setback when he fell down a staircase and required further surgery.

He told Sunday Life: “This has been an awful journey for me. I hope I will get better as I am working hard.

“I go to this paraplegic gym. They have different techniques, harnesses and people standing by if you fall.

“The whole idea is to make me independent and to fire up my muscle memory and my brain so that my neuropathic pathway connects with the legs and says, ‘This is the way this used to work’. It’s not easy.”

While Eamonn puts on a brave face, the most unfortunate thing is that his health is keeping him from visiting Belfast and his family, including his 20-month-old granddaughter, Emilia.

He said: “It’s too much to go to Belfast, just too much hassle.

“The staff at George Best City Airport are superbly good to me. Airports work really well if you have a disability, but it’s made me very aware of how difficult life is for people who [use a] wheelchair.

“Even if you do have accessibility, sometimes it’s not big enough to get the chair in through the door, or it opens the wrong way.

“You just would not believe the [difficulty] to get into restaurants, hotels, theatres and football grounds. It’s just absolutely unbelievable.”

Eamonn is having to learn to walk again after spinal surgery

Before his most recent struggles, Eamonn spent time in Northern Ireland filming the second series of Farm to Feast: Best Menu Wins, which returns to BBC One this Friday.

He is joined on the show by Michelin star chef Danni Barry and Belfast Telegraph food critic Joris Minne as judges.

The programme sees seven amateur cooks move into Crom Castle in Co Fermanagh and compete to come up with the best menu.

The competitors this time are Seana McCafferty, from Derry; Kerry Kane, from Newtownards; Alex Huston, from Belfast; Shubham Baviskar, who is from India but is currently living in Belfast; Karen Mulholland, from Bangor; Ricky Robinson, from Belfast but now living in Co Tyrone; and Mandipa Dhliwayo, from Zimbabwe but living in Belfast.

Eamonn said: “We had huge success with the first series. The most marvellous thing about it is being able to be home.

“The only traffic problems I’ve got to deal with are cows on the road on the way to Crom Castle.

“It’s the most beautiful drive going through country roads.

“It’s a magnificent setting and it’s a great advert for home.”

As well as the beautiful landscape, there’s also the benefit of picking up a few cooking tips.

Eamonn said: “My forte is eating, rather than cooking. I do like sampling. I like the use of spices.

“You will pick up tips watching the programme. It gives you a confidence. Nothing is off-limits.

“We have a WhatsApp group and it’s a constant chain of recipes. It’s very, very helpful.

“These guys have all become my friends. It’s been a lovely series for me to do.”

Contestants Seana McCafferty, Ricky Robinson, Shubham Baviskar, Kerry Kane, Karen Mulholland, Mandipa ‘Mandi’ Dhliwayo and Alex Huston on Farm to Feast

It’s unlikely we will get to see him showing off his cooking skills anytime soon after he turned down the latest series of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, with wife Ruth Langford talking him out of it.

Eamonn said: “I was going to do it, but Ruth put me off. She was saying, ‘You can’t do that. What do you think, that you can go in there and whip up a cake the way you whip up a stew? They are completely different things. Making a cake is chemistry’.

“Then she started about, ‘How are you going to be able to bend down for the oven? The ovens are low’.

“She scared the living daylights out of me that, physically, I wouldn’t be able to do it.

“I said no to it, so you’ll have to wait a while to see me tested in the kitchen.

“I think she’s just jealous that I beat her on Ready Steady Cook. She really was insulted because she was making a souffle with fish and a little bit of Parmesan cheese or whatever, and I did a hamburger with my secret weapon of fried onions, so the audience could only smell my delightful onions. I won and she said that was cheating.”

Eamonn is now back doing what he does best: presenting on GB News.

He said: “The fantastic thing about GB News is that I can get behind the desk and put my bum on a seat for four hours.

“That’s a very safe environment for me — it works well.

“Ruth and I were asked to be part of the bus for the Platinum Jubilee celebration. I missed doing that.

“I presented at the Queen’s funeral from outside Buckingham Palace.

“The world’s press have all got their own bit of turf. I relied heavily on my co-presenter, Isabel Webster, to help.

“That was a lot. After that, I resolved to have the operation on my back, which the doctors didn’t want to do because there was a 25% risk of it going wrong, and it appears to go a bit wrong.”

Eamonn Holmes with Joris Minne and Danni Barry in Farm to Feast

In light of Gary Lineker’s row with the BBC over a tweet about refugees, Eamonn thinks it will get harder for TV networks to police staff’s social media activity.

He said: “I don’t believe Gary works in news. It doesn’t affect opinions of anything that he presents on, but there’s no doubt that he has a bit of a death wish on all of this.

“I think he should be allowed to say what he wants to say. However, I don’t run the BBC and I don’t have to do the incredible balance that it feel it is under through neutrality.

“Yes, I think about what I say before posting, but I work for a station that wants you to have an opinion.

“I also have to work within Ofcom guidelines, the regulatory body, so believe me, you’re under scrutiny from all sides. It’s very, very difficult.

“I think the idea of impartiality comes under increasing pressure in today’s media age because in the pursuit of ratings, broadcasters, especially new start-up broadcasters, want you to be opinionated.”

Farm to Feast: The Best Menu Wins is on BBC One NI on Friday at 7.30pm. It will also be available on the iPlayer