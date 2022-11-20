Eamonn Holmes: This time it really is goodbye, Mummy

Star’s tribute to late mum Josie

Eamonn Holmes is convinced he has his late mum to thank for his showbiz career because of the name she gave him.

The former This Morning host (62) also revealed how his mother Josie almost lost him four months into her pregnancy during a “threatened miscarriage” — and narrowly avoided death in an IRA bomb when the Troubles erupted.

He is grieving the loss of his mum, who died on Friday aged 93 at her Belfast home, prompting Eamonn to write on Instagram: “My four amazing brothers and I said goodbye for the last time to our beautiful mum Josie this afternoon. She’s at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation.

“We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with holy water and wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is goodbye Mummy.”

In his 2006 autobiography This Is My Life, he also told of his admiration for her “standards” and pride in her family and house.

Eamonn wrote in the book: “It was my mum’s idea to call me Eamonn, after the TV presenter Eamonn Andrews, who hosted various sports programmes as well as What’s My Line?, Crackerjack and, most famously, This is Your Life.

“He was telly’s first all-rounder. Eamonn Andrews, good-looking, genial, charming, was, outside Guinness, Ireland’s best-known export to Britain and (its) most successful broadcaster.

“Mum adored him. Perhaps she hoped by naming me after him I’d grow up to be like him, and if she did she may well have unwittingly set me on the path to a broadcasting career because I’m convinced that some of Eamonn Andrews rubbed off somewhere.

“I’ve now had a career in TV that spans more than 25 years. That’s not bad going; not quite as long as my namesake, but getting there.

“So Mum, you got it right when you decided to name me Eamonn — Amen to that.”

He said his family fled Belfast at the outbreak of the Troubles, making him feel like an “evacuee” while they holed up in a bed and breakfast in Cushendall in the Glens of Antrim as it was where his dad had decided they “would be safe”.

Returning to Belfast almost resulted in the death of Eamonn’s beloved mother.

She was within metres of an IRA bomb that detonated in the city centre on a busy Saturday afternoon on March 4, 1972,

Eamonn said: “The bomb had been left under a seat in the Abercorn Bar by two girls who’d come in for a drink.

“There was utter carnage. Two women in the bar were killed and 70 others, mostly young people, were horribly injured.”