Eamonn Holmes: Whatever your cause, there's no justification for terrorism

Presenter recalls experiences of covering Omagh atrocity

TV legend Eamonn Holmes has rounded on those involved in terrorism, saying there can never be any justification no matter the cause.

The veteran Belfast-born broadcaster says the experience of reporting on the Real IRA Omagh bombing in 1998 is seared into his memory and believes there can never be any excuse for such acts of terror.

The This Morning host recalls his experiences of the atrocity in an TV interview with award-winning journalist Eamonn Mallie on UTV on Tuesday.

He said: "I was in Belfast on a beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon watching the football results coming in when all the details began to emerge of what had happened in Omagh and I headed down there that night.

"I was there for a few days and I will never forget the smell in the air. There's a smell when a bomb goes off. I've never smelled it since, but I remember what it was like.

"I remember underfoot glass, glass, glass and just pictures of innocent people.

The aftermath of the Omagh bomb

"I always think about terrorists, whatever shade or hue you are, whatever your cause is, why don't you just pick a fight with the people you need to pick a fight with?

"What are you bringing in innocents for? Why don't you pick on somebody your own size?

"There is no justification, there is no cause that I could ever stand and say 'well that was justified what happened there'. You look at every picture from Omagh, a senseless act of cruelty and brutality. It was disgusting beyond belief.

"I have a lot of anger with it. There's so many more, but I witnessed that and I would not want to witness anything like it ever again."

In a wide-ranging interview, the 61-year-old presenter, who has had a lifelong association with Manchester United, also recalled having a sing-song with Simply Red's Mick Hucknall and Tony Blair's former spin doctor Alistair Campbell at Sir Alex Ferguson's wedding anniversary and his wife Ruth Langsford mistaking the legendary United manager for a taxi driver.

MEMORIES: Eamonn with Sir Alex

Speaking about how he first became pals with Fergie as a sports reporter in Manchester, he added: "Him and I became friendly and I was very lucky to be invited to many things - his 70th birthday, his 50th wedding anniversary.

"One abiding memory I'll always have is standing on a seat with Mick Hucknall one side and Alex Ferguson the other at the wedding anniversary, Alistair Campbell was there too and we were all singing That's Amore. That was amazing.

"He loves Ruth now, but when she first met him... what happened was Fergie and I happened to be on the same plane out of Heathrow to Belfast. We got to the other end and he insisted on giving me a lift in this big S-Class Mercedes which picked him up.

"I was trying to signal to Ruth that he was coming, but my battery was dying on my phone.

"So I called her and said 'the boss is coming' and she said 'what boss?' She was busy cooking a big pot of spaghetti and when we got there she opens the door and looks over my shoulder and says 'yes how much do I owe you?'

"Fergie was behind me dressed in a grey suit with a white shirt and red tie carrying my case, and I said 'no Ruth, it's Alex Ferguson'."

Eamon Mallie: Face To Face with Eamonn Holmes is on UTV on Tuesday at 10.45pm