East Belfast UVF: Pistols seized in raids were loaded and ready to be used

Guns destined for drug and extortion units

A revolver seized during the raid against the East Belfast UVF

Handguns seized in police raids against the East Belfast UVF were loaded and ready to be used.

The eight pistols were found during dramatic swoops on three houses and a business premises on the lower Newtownards Road late on Friday night.

Discovered alongside them in hidden stashes were three pipe-bombs and a quantity of ammunition to be used in the firearms.

A security source told this newspaper the guns and pipe-bombs were to be used in relation to the gang’s drug dealing and extortion operations in the area.

The senior figure said they did not believe they were to be used as part of recent threats of anti-protocol violence by the gang but were destined to be turned on people in the east Belfast community.

A semi-automatic pistol seized

The guns, some of which were loaded, were in a “workable and usable” condition and included a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) acted immediately when the location of the weapons became known, explained the source.

Two vehicles, along with a variety of UVF emblems and flags of the terror gang, were also seized. They are understood not to be of the type linked to the historic UVF, founded in 1912.

East Belfast UVF paraphernalia

Four men aged 34, 47, 49 and 51 were arrested during the operation and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, where they remained at time of going to press.

Speaking after the raids, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, the head of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said roads had to be closed and people living nearby evacuated during the operation.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience as we managed this operation,” he said.

“The storing of these weapons in this residential area demonstrates the reckless actions of paramilitaries who don’t care who they cause harm, disrupt, or put at risk.

“The East Belfast UVF continues to be involved in a range of paramilitary crime, including violence, intimidation, money laundering and drug dealing, causing harm to their own communities.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to the relentless pursuit of East Belfast UVF to tackle the harm they pose to local people.

“I feel this is a very significant find that denies East Belfast UVF and paramilitaries the opportunities to cause harm to the local communities by us taking it off the streets.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill

On Saturday night the UVF-linked charity Action for Community Transformation (ACT) Initiative, which receives government funding, rubbished reports that an office in east Belfast had been raided.

“We don’t have an official east Belfast ACT. The only official offices we have are based on the Shankill Road and mid-Ulster in Tandragee,’’ said Dr William Mitchell.

“Historically, this can also be confirmed by the Charity Commission and any of our respective funders, including the Executive Office.”

The latest seizures are a body blow to the drug dealing and extortion operations of the gang, reportedly headed by Stephen ‘Mackers’ Matthews, as they are believed to form the bulk of its arsenal.

Stephen 'Mackers' Matthews

Since May last year, the PCTF has recovered £1.2m of drugs belonging to the organisation and almost £200,000 in illegal cash.

Matthews has tried to stop his named being mentioned in connection with the gang’s money-spinning drugs racket and hates being mentioned and pictured in the media.

Earlier this year, he failed in a costly legal bid to gag Sunday Life from naming him in an article about the PCTF crackdown on the unit when a high court judge rejected his application for an injunction.

The gang also disgusted many of its own members and ordinary loyalists last week when its members burned a banner and damaged poppy wreaths laid in memory to murder victim and east Belfast man Ian Ogle.

Police launched raids on premises on the Newtownards Road

One loyalist source explained that even during the blood-soaked loyalist feuds of the early 2000s, poppy wreaths laid at loyalist murals were never touched.

UVF sources revealed last month that the organisation was reviewing the “basis” for its ceasefire, with some saying that “talk of joint authority has pushed the organisation to the edge”.​

Confirmation from senior sources in the terror group followed warnings from the Loyalist Communities Council that there would be “dire consequences” if there was no movement on the protocol.