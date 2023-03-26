East Belfast UVF: We have expelled 20 senior members for drug dealing

The East Belfast UVF has said 20 “once prominent members” of the organisation have been expelled for drug dealing.

In an official statement to Sunday Life the loyalist gang denied involvement in the drugs trade despite claims to the contrary from police and government monitoring groups.

It said: “East Belfast UVF wishes to state unequivocally the East Belfast leadership’s opposition to, and condemnation of, the nefarious drugs trade. Those involved do not represent loyalism or the UVF.”

At a sentencing hearing in court on Friday for Robert ‘Rab’ Osborne, who admitted possessing 4kg of cannabis with intent to supply, the paramilitary group was linked by police to all drug dealing in east Belfast.

Judge Mark Reel said: “The police case would be that whenever there is drug activity in east Belfast the person involved in it, engages in it, either with the consent of the East Belfast UVF, to be allowed to do it, or they conduct it on behalf of the East Belfast UVF.”

Read more UVF behind all the drug dealing in east Belfast, says PSNI

The PSNI’s assessment comes after senior officers told Sunday Life last summer that more than £1m of drugs seized over the previous 12 months belonged to the East Belfast UVF.

In a statement to this newspaper, the terror gang added: “There has been significant progress made in the past number of years in regards implementing a process of transition, however it is accepted that more work needs to be done. In the coming months this process will continue.

“The long-standing East Belfast UVF leadership is wholly committed to preserving the sacrifice of the UVF during the conflict period, and alongside ensuring the union is safe, delivering an innovative and genuine process of positive transition.”

UVF sources have described the east Belfast statement as “significant”, pointing out how it mirrors the anti-drugs position adopted by the organisation’s leadership on the Shankill.