EastEnders star Gwen Taylor: I miss hugging my NI grandkids

Eastenders star Gwen Taylor has said that the hardest thing for her coping with lockdown was missing her Northern Ireland based grandkids.

The veteran actress — best known for roles in Heartbeat and Duty Free — is married to Belfast playwright Graham Reid and the couple live in north London.

She is stepmother to Graham’s two daughters and son from his first marriage and said that while she has since seen her two grandchildren she still yearns to have a proper cuddle.

Gwen (82) said: “I have two gorgeous grandsons, who live in Northern Ireland, my husband is from Belfast.

“They came to stay but it was so difficult — we had to keep our distance.

“We’ve had both jabs, but we were being careful. When you’re hugged by two big gorgeous young men, it’s wonderful. I miss that.

“But that’s my happy place, at home with Graham. He’s got a study at the top of the house, sometimes I won’t see him all day. But I know he’s there.”

The couple, who wed in 1996, met when Gwen was 34 and was auditioning for a role in Graham’s legendary Billy plays, a trilogy about a Protestant family scarred by the Troubles which famously launched the career of Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The latest big role for Gwen is as Albert Square busybody Violet Highway on hit BBC soap EastEnders and she said she was delighted to land the part.

Gwen Taylor and Husband Graham Reid

She said: “Unbelievably happy. I’m quite an ancient crone, so I’d come to terms with not touring theatre shows any more as it was too exhausting, and I wondered — what’s next?

“My agent put me up for EastEnders and I was thrilled to get this role. It’s become a new challenge in my life, and when you get to the age when you’ve done a bit of everything, that’s really important.

“It keeps all the bits in your body and brain going. I’m alive again!

“I’m just so happy to be working — especially after Covid, all that lying around at home. I’ve put on an enormous amount of weight.

“But with EastEnders, I feel thoroughly energised. It’s been a godsend.

“I was attracted to the idea of playing an older woman who’s a bit outspoken.

“She’s been everywhere, done everything and she’s spiky, she has no filter.

“There are echoes of me. As you get older, you don’t think so much about what you’re saying.

“I know that sounds ridiculous, but you sometimes feel a sense of ‘I’m going to say this. I’ve spent my whole life not saying this, but today I’m going to say it — I might not get the chance again!’

“I understand that. She’s fun, that’s for sure.”

Her husband Graham (76) served in the Army and was a teacher in Bangor, Co Down before turning his sights to writing.

She said previously: ““I learned more through Graham and from coming and going to Northern Ireland. Graham was from Sandy Row, a hardline area. I never felt frightened there, but I was shocked to see armed soldiers and police officers on the streets.”