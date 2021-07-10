Ed Sheeran thought Bangor pal Foy Vance was called ‘Five Ants’

ED SHEERAN might have a Northern Irish grandfather but that doesn’t mean the singer understands our accent.

The Suffolk born star revealed he had an awkward incident when he met best pal FOY VANCE who he has described as his favourite artists ever.

Ed said: “I remember seeing Foy Vance when I was 15 years old at a festival in Kent. I thought his name was ‘Five Ants’ because I was standing next to a guy who was Irish. He is my favourite artist of all time. “

Ed is such a big fan of the Bangor singer that he’s releasing Foy’s fourth studio album Signs Of Life on his label Gingerbread Man Records.

Signs of Life is the follow-up to 2016’s The Wild Swan, as well as 2019’s Americana-inspired album From Muscle Shoals and To Memphis.

And it’s clear Ed’s number one single Bad Habits inspired Foy in making his new music.

Foy Vance

Speaking about the album, Foy said: “I had my first extended period off the road after 20 years of constant touring. And I realised ‘wow, I drink two bottles of wine and at least a half bottle of vodka a day. I’d start the day with codeine to get myself sorted, and I’d smoke joints throughout the day’. So I realised ‘I have so many incredibly bad habits here. I’m showing all the signs of death, getting ashen, grey, smoking more, drinking more, smoking more…I hit a wall.’”

Hopefully Ed will get a chance to catch up with Foy when he performs across the UK, with a date at The Empire in Belfast on September 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, JOHNNY MCDAID is lucky to have a ‘Friend’ like Ed too after he introduced the Snow Patrol star to his fiancé COURTENEY COX. The 30-year-old singer match-maked the 44-year-old with the Friends star back in 2021.

COUPLE: Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox

Speaking about the love match, Ed said: “I introduced her to my best mate Johnny, who I wrote Shape of You and Bad Habits with.

“I introduced them nine years ago. She just invited me around her house and I just kept going round and then one day I brought Johnny and he didn’t go home.”

Ed and wife CHERRY SEABORN made Johnny the godfather to their 10-month daughter Lyra.

Reflecting on becoming a father, Ed said: “It’s just new responsibilities isn’t it? It’s less selfish. You know… If I have like a night out with my mates now it’s like planned, and we do it like properly, rather than just having like random spur of the moment thing. But yeah she’s great, she’s 10 months now, almost walking and it’s the best. It’s the best… It’s definitely a shift, you have to completely change your life but it is the best thing that I’ve ever done.”