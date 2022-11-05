‘Eejit’ teenager was drunk on e-scooter

An over-the-limit teenager on an electric scooter travelled against the flow of oncoming traffic in Newtownards.

Bradley Johnston admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention.

The offences took place in John Street in the town in September this year. The 18-year-old also pleaded guilty to insurance and driving licence matters.

Johnston, from Alanbrooke Crescent in Newtownards, was found to have an alcohol breath reading of 63 — the legal limit is 35. At one stage he failed to provide breath specimen.

On Friday, the court in Ards was told police saw him a e-scooter "travelling against the flow of oncoming traffic".

Police stopped him and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor, he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

When a preliminary breath test was requested Johnston became "obstructive" and was arrested.

When interviewed he accepted he had been drinking and had been on the "wrong side of the road".

A defence lawyer said he understood the maximum speed of such scooters is 15mph. He said such "scooters are quite common" and "regrettably, like many young men," Johnston was unaware it needed insurance.

The judge banned Johnston from driving for a year, gave him a two year conditional discharge and fined him £150.

The judge said the defendant "pretty well spectacularly failed the attitude test" and told Johnston: "If you had not been such an eejit with the police it would have been a lot easier. Now you know about electric scooters.”