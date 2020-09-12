Electrician ended up in cell after travelling to Belfast to celebrate engagement, court told

An electrician who came to Belfast to celebrate his engagement with his fianceé ended up spending the night in a cell rather than the luxury hotel he had booked.

Tyrone man John Paul Savage appeared at Belfast’s Magistrates’ Court on Saturday on a drunk and disorderly charge.

The court was told Savage had travelled to city from his Tyrone home to pick a ring with his fiancée on Friday.

A constable said the body worn footage captured by officers of the 31-year-old accused shouting and swearing was “the worst I have seen in a long time”.

She added that the volume and language used by him was “unprecedented”.

Savage was arrested outside the Grand Central Hotel where he and his partner had booked a room for their stay in the city.

His barrister told the court that his client was an alcoholic who had engaged with Alcoholic Anonymous during the Covid-19 lockdown and that he “recognised the folly of his ways”.

District Judge Mark Hamill said it was “quite an achievement” to end up spending the night in custody on a charge of disorderly behaviour.

“He spent the night in custody and she spent the night in the Grand Central, I’m sure she’s having second thoughts if she has any sense,” he said.

Judge Hamill released Savage on his own bail of £500 and ordered a cash surety of £500 to be lodged before he can be freed.

He also banned him from consuming alcohol and excluded him from entering Belfast city centre.

Ordering Savage, of McCrea Park in Clogher, to return to court on October 9, he said: “You’ll have a very interesting conversation with your fiancée, I would say.”