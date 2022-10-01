Eleven animal rights activists charged over chicken farm protest

THESE are two of the 11 animal rights activists who have been charged with an illegal protest at a chicken farm.

It’s the second time within a year that 35-year-old Tuesday Sophie Goti and Naomi Finlay (27) have been up in court for animal rights acts.

All have been charged with trespassing at Gartross Poultry Farm in Donaghcloney in July last year.

With some of the summonses still outstanding, the judge at Lisburn Magistrates Court adjourned the case until later this month.

Goti and Finlay, both with an address at Wesley Street in Lisburn, have faced criminal charges together before.

Earlier this year, Goti was spared jail while Finlay got a conditional discharge after the pair burgled a different chicken farm. Goti took some of the birds home, saying she had “liberated’’ them.

A farmer in Kells contacted police after becoming aware of a video circulating on social media which showed a woman entering an outbuilding and lifting three chickens.

When cops arrived at Goti’s house, they found the chickens alive and well in her bedroom. Despite the find she refused to answer police questions during interviews but later pleaded guilty to burglary.