Emma Spence reflects on farm tragedy 10 years on... ‘I feel lucky I had my dad and brothers until I was 28’

AWARD-winning artist Emma Spence has told of how the farming tragedy which claimed the lives of her father and two brothers has influenced her work.

The Co Down woman lost dad Noel (52) along with siblings Graham (30) and the Ulster rugby player Nevin (22) almost a decade ago after a slurry accident on the family’s Hillsborough farm.

In a BBC NI documentary, Emma Spence: The Art of Surviving, she explains how the harrowing event has shaped her work and outlook on life.

Nevin Spence

“I think your best work is when it’s a reflection of you, good things have happened to me and bad things have happened to me and they all have an impact on your life and the character and person that you are,” she says.

Graham Spence

The programme opens with a moving segment in which Emma reveals that she paints while standing on a small stool that Graham made as part of a school project.

“It’s not something that I have to do but I just naturally do it… I could lower the canvas but for some reason I always seem to stand on it,” she says.

Noel Spence

Another raw moment comes when Emma goes to see a painting she gave to the former long-serving pastor of the family’s church that was among the first she created after the tragedy and which she hasn’t seen for years.

“When I look at it, it brings me back to those very early traumatic days and frustration, I can feel it in the piece,” she tells Dr Hadden Wilson.

“It pulls you back, it’s only when you see this you can see how far you’ve come.”

A tearful Dr Wilson tells a story about a visit from Nevin who came to him for guidance on whether he should play on Sundays.

“I didn’t know quite what to say to him but I said, ‘Nevin, can you play rugby to the glory of God?’, he said ‘I think I can’, I said, ‘Go and do it with your whole heart and let it be an act of worship’,” he recalls.

“I feel the same about your painting, that you can paint to the glory of God and it can be an act of worship.”

The beautiful rolling Co Down landscape around the family farm near Hillsborough features heavily in Emma’s work.

Dr Wilson adds later: “She is painting the place she grew up in and although she has seen tragedy there, she has also had very happy times there and that’s coming out increasingly in her paintings.

“She is recovering, she’s getting really back on her feet, and although the trauma will never leave her and the sadness will always be there she’s a winner.”

Emma, from Hillsborough, studied under famed artist and tutor Neil Shawcross who spotted her ability from the moment he first saw her art.

“Immediately I saw her work and sketchbooks and I knew that she was serious, I felt that she had a talent that needed protected — just leave her be,” he tells the documentary.

Emma (37) explains: “Probably you could look at me and see a lot of pain but I read once that the DNA of joy is thankfulness and I am really thankful I had dad, Graham and Nevin until I was 28.

“They are still very much part of me and who I am and I hope that is reflected in the character that I am and the person that I am but as well even in my art.”

Emma Spence: The Art Of Surviving airs on BBC One Northern Ireland this Tuesday at 10.35pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.