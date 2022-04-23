Emotional scenes at vigil for murdered mum Alyson Nelson

Children say mum Alyson was robbed of her life under the ‘cruellest of circumstances’

The distraught children of murder victim Alyson Nelson have spoken out for the first time about their mum’s murder, describing it as ‘cruel’ and ‘abhorrent’.

They attended a vigil in Whitehead on Saturday evening – close to where the mother and grandmother was killed exactly a week ago.

A man known to the 64-year-old has since been charged with her murder under new domestic violence laws.

Hundreds attended the gathering at which a statement was read out on behalf of Alyson’s family by local Pastor Steve Ames.

“We would like to thank the entire community of Whitehead and further afield for the outpouring of love and support over the past week since mum was robbed of her life under the cruellest of circumstances.

“Mum was a much loved member of the Whitehead community who always had time to stop and have a chat, especially with the local dog owners in the area.

“While events continue to be very raw for the many weeks and months yet to come, we as a family take great comfort knowing how loved mum was and still is by her friends, family and all those who stand with us after this abhorrent crime.”

Victoria Workman tearfully recalled the last conversation she had with Alyson when they would bump into each other walking their dogs.

“The last time she spoke to me she was getting her done for her daughter’s wedding. Then when I heard the news, I thought please don’t let this be Alyson and it was,’’ said Victoria.

“It was absolutely horrifying, I have no words...it’s so sad, a shock to everybody. I’m so sorry for the while family, it is so unreal, I still can’t get my head around it, it is just heartbreaking.”

Everyone at the vigil was carrying a white ribbon – a symbol of the massive UK-wide campaign demanding an end to violence against women.

Alyson’s grown-up children Peter, Mark, Rachel and Laura, were the first to wrap ribbons around the railings of the promenade in a poignant show of solidarity.

“When its personal like this, it makes it more important to take a second, look each other in the eye and say how can we make things better, changes attitudes,’’ said Pastor Steve Ames.

One group of women, who did not want to be identified, talked openly about the problem here.

“We are standing here as a teacher, nurse and ex-police woman, all talking about domestic violence that has happened in the past and keeps on happening and there is a lot of it that goes under the radar,’’ said one of the women.

Grim statistics back up the fact Northern Ireland has a serious problem when it comes to violence against women with the rates of femicide here among the highest in Europe.

“It’s absolutely shocking. When it’s visible on your doorstep it brings it closer, makes it more real when something likes this happening. There has to be a point when you stop and say `no more’,’’ said Linda McGibbon.

Antoinette Hagan, who also attended the vigil, said: “The Troubles perhaps overshadowed what was going on for a long time and a blind-eye was turned to a degree.”

“We don’t like to think its at our back door but we need to talk about it,’’ added Catriona Evans.