Engineer accused of lying over alleged traffic offences

At Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday, 22-year-old Troy Pollock was charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice on dates between May 20 and June 9, 2019.

It is alleged he nominated another driver in relation to two intended prosecutions.

Pollock, a wind turbine engineer from Ballywalter Gardens in Bangor, is alleged to have nominated a man named as Michael McKeown as the driver of a car May 19 and 25 when he was the driver of the vehicle on that date and time.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court but during a brief Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any case to the Crown Court, a PPS lawyer submitted there was a case for Pollock to answer, a submission conceded by defence solicitor Darren Duncan.

Freeing Pollock on his own bail of £500, District Judge Mark Hamill returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, but did not set any date for the arraignment.

“I will grant legal aid because of the seriousness of the situation he finds himself in,” said the judge.